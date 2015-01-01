पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौत:ट्रेलर ने बाइक सवार दंपती को मारी टक्कर, पत्नी की मौत, पति घायल

धौला3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
धौला|स्टेट हाइवे पर सड़क दुर्घटना के बाद विरोध करते एकत्र ग्रामीण।

प्रतापगढ़ स्टेट हाइवे संख्या-52 पर केलाकाबास के पास शुक्रवार को एक ट्रेलर ने मोटरसाइकिल को टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में मोटरसाइकिल सवार महिला की ट्रेलर के नीचे आने से मौके पर ही मौत हो गई जबकि उसका पति घायल हो गया। मृतक महिला प्रतापगढ़ के टोडा राजकीय उपस्वास्थ्य केंद्र में एएनएम पद पर कार्यरत थी जो दीपावली पर अपने गांव जा रही थी।

हादसे के बाद गुस्साए ग्रामीणों ने स्टेट हाइवे पर टायर जला व पत्थर डालकर विरोध प्रदर्शन करते हुए जाम लगा दिया। सूचना पर पहुंची चंदवाजी थाना पुलिस, ताला व रायसर चौकी पुलिस के जवानों ने समझाइश कर जाम खुलवाया। पुलिस ने मृतक के पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया। चंदवाजी के कार्यवाहक थाना प्रभारी प्रशिक्षु आरपीएस अनीता मीणा ने बताया कि शुक्रवार सुबह चिलपली मोड़ से आगे केलाकाबास के पास प्रतापगढ़ स्टेट हाइवे पर ट्रेलर चालक ने तेज गति व लापरवाही से चलाते हुए मोटरसाइकिल को टक्कर मार दी। बाइक सवार कृष्णा बुनकर (28) निवासी लालपुरा बगड़ जिला झुंझुनू टक्कर के बाद उछल कर सड़क पर गिर गई जिसके ऊपर से ट्रेलर गुजर गया। ट्रेलर के टायरों के नीचे कुचलने से कृष्णा की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। मृतका का पति मोटरसाइकिल चालक मणिराम घायल हो गया। हादसे के बाद मौके पर ग्रामीण एकत्र हो गए। ग्रामीणों ने सड़क के दोनों ओर बिछी कंक्रीट व ट्रेलर चालक की लापरवाही को लेकर आक्रोश जताया और सड़क पर टायर जला व पत्थर डालकर जाम लगा दिया।

मृतका
मृतका

सूचना पाकर चंदवाजी थाने से प्रशिक्षु आरपीएस अनीता मीणा, सब इंस्पेक्टर राजेंद्र यादव मय पुलिस जाब्ता मौके पर पहुंचे। पुलिस ने घटनाक्रम की जानकारी ली और ग्रामीणों को समझाइश कर शांत किया। इस दौरान करीब 20 मिनट तक यातायात बाधित रहा। पुलिस ने ट्रेलर व मोटरसाइकिल को थाने पर लाकर खड़ा किया। वहीं मृतका कृष्णा के शव को पोस्टमार्टम करवा कर परिजनों को सौंप दिया। इस संबंध में मृतका के पति मणिराम बुनकर ने चंदवाजी थाने में ट्रेलर चालक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करवाया है। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें