पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना का कहर:दौसा में 13, महवा में 4 व बांदीकुई में 2 पॉजिटिव मिले, संक्रमित 1940

दौसा20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है। गुरुवार को 19 कोरोना के मरीज और मिले हैं। इनमें दौसा में 13, महवा में 4 व बांदीकुई ब्लॉक में 2 कोरोना मरीज आए हैं। जिले में अब कोरोना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 1940 हो गया।दौसा में शिक्षक कॉलोनी व महावीर नगर में 3-3, सोमनाथ नगर, गैस गोदाम के पास, सागर मोहल्ला, खारी कोठी मोहल्ला, राजा कॉलोनी व शिव कॉलोनी में 1-1 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। जिले में अब संक्रमितों की संख्या 1940 हो गई। इनमें 1758 मरीज रिकवर हो चुके हैं। जिले में अब 167 एक्टिव केस हैं। इनमें दौसा ब्लॉक में 111, बांदीकुई में 18, महवा में 16, सिकराय में 13 व लालसोट में 9 एक्टिव केस हैं। जयपुर एवं अन्य जिले में 5, जिला चिकित्सालय में 3 व सीएचसी में 1 मरीज भर्ती हैं। 158 मरीजों का होम आइसोलेशन में उपचार चल रहा है।274 कोरोना संदिग्धों के सैंपल लिए : जिले में गुरुवार को 274 कोरोना संदिग्धों के सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए भेजे हैं। बांदीकुई में 69, सिकराय में 65, जिला अस्पताल में 61, लालसोट में 34, महवा में 27 व दौसा ब्लॉक में 18 सैंपल लिए गए। जिले में अब तक 39639 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए हैं। इनमें से 39108 लोगों की रिपोर्ट प्राप्त हो चुकी है। अब 531 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आना शेष है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें