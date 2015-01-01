पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:जिले में 15 कोरोना संक्रमित मिले, 1832 लोग अब तक पॉजिटिव

दौसा8 मिनट पहले
  • सिकराय में 6, दौसा-बांदीकुई में 3-3, महवा में 2 और लालसोट में 1 पॉजिटिव

जिले में सोमवार को 15 कोरोना मरीज और मिले हैं। जिले में अब कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 1832 हो गई। सिकराय ब्लॉक में 6, दौसा व बांदीकुई ब्लाॅक में 3-3, महवा में 2 व लालसोट में 1 कोरोना पॉजिटिव आए हैं।सूचना मिलने पर चिकित्सा विभाग की टीम पहुंची। टीम ने मरीजों को होम आइसोलेट किया। जिले में अब संक्रमितों की संख्या 1832 हो गई। इनमें 1625 मरीज रिकवर हो चुके हैं। सोमवार को 18 मरीज रिकवर हुए। जिले में अब 192एक्टिव केस हैं।जिला चिकित्सालय में 4 मरीजइनमें दौसा ब्लॉक में 142, बांदीकुई में 21, सिकराय में 18, महवा में 7 व लालसोट में 4 एक्टिव केस हैं। जयपुर एवं अन्य जिले में 5 व जिला चिकित्सालय में 4 मरीज भर्ती हैं। 183 मरीजों का होम आइसोलेशन में उपचार चल रहा है। जिला अस्पताल में कोविड वार्ड प्रभारी डॉ. आर. डी. मीणा ने बताया कि सोमवार को दौसा ब्लॉक में 15 मरीज रिकवर हो गए। वार्ड में अब चार मरीज भर्ती हैं।135 कोरोना संदिग्धों के सैंपल लिए जिले में सोमवार को 135 कोरोना संदिग्धों के सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए भेजे हैं। कोविड-19 लैब प्रभारी हिमांशु बापीवाल ने बताया कि दौसा ब्लॉक में 50, बांदीकुई में 25, लालसोट में 23, जिला अस्पताल में 18 व महवा में 19 सैंपल लिए गए। जिले में अब तक 38532 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए हैं। इनमें से 38358 लोगों की रिपोर्ट प्राप्त हो चुकी है। अब 174 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आना शेष है।

