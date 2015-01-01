पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:दौसा में 16, बांदीकुई में 6, लालसोट में 3 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले

दौसा2 घंटे पहले
जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण लगातार बढ़ रहा है। रविवार को जिले में 25 कोरोना पॉजिटिव और मिले हैं। इनमें दौसा ब्लॉक में 16, बांदीकुई में 6 व लालसोट में 3 काेरोना पॉजिटिव आए हैं। जिले में अब कोरोना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 2036 हो गया।दौसा में अशोक नगर व गैस गोदाम के पास 3-3, पापड़दा व खवारावजी में 2-2, शिक्षक कॉलोनी, श्रीनिवास नगर, नांगल राजावतान, थूमड़ी व लवाण में 1-1 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। जिले में अब संक्रमितों की संख्या 2036 हो गई। इनमें 1815 मरीज रिकवर हो चुके हैं। जिले में अब 205 एक्टिव केस हैं। इनमें दौसा ब्लॉक में 117, सिकराय में 19, महवा में 18, बांदीकुई में 17 व लालसोट ब्लॉक में 16 एक्टिव केस हैं। जयपुर एवं अन्य जिले में 2 जिला चिकित्सालय में 3 व सीएचसी में 1 मरीज भर्ती हैं। जिले में 199 मरीजों का होम आइसोलेशन में उपचार चल रहा है। जिला अस्पताल में कोविड वार्ड प्रभारी डॉ. आर. डी. मीणा ने बताया कि रविवार को दौसा ब्लॉक में 20 मरीज रिकवर हो गए। अब वार्ड में 6 मरीज भर्ती हैं।

