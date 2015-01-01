पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:22 संक्रमित और मिले, अब तक 16 की मौत, कल 1250 शादियां...सतर्क रहें, तभी कोरोना से बचेंगे

दौसा15 मिनट पहले
  • काल बन रहा कोरोना; एक तरफ बढ़ता संक्रमण, दूसरी तरफ निकाय चुनाव और शादियां...इससे और केस बढ़ने का खतरा

जिले में सोमवार को 22 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। जिले में अब कोरोना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 2058 हो गया। जिले में सिकराय ब्लॉक में 9, दौसा ब्लॉक में 6, बांदीकुई में 4 व लालसोट में 3 काेरोना पॉजिटिव आए हैं। दौसा में बसंत विहार कॉलोनी, राजपूत कॉलोनी, सैंथल, सहसपुर में 1-1 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। जिले में अब संक्रमितों की संख्या 2058 हो गई। इनमें 1845 मरीज रिकवर हो चुके हैं। जिले में अब 212 एक्टिव केस हैं। इनमें दौसा ब्लॉक में 101, सिकराय में 20, लालसोट में 19, महवा में 18 व बांदीकुई ब्लॉक में 17 एक्टिव केस हैं। जयपुर एवं अन्य जिले में 2 व जिला चिकित्सालय में 4 मरीज भर्ती हैं। जिले में 206 मरीजों का होम आइसोलेशन में उपचार चल रहा है। जिला अस्पताल में कोविड वार्ड प्रभारी डॉ. आर. डी. मीणा ने बताया कि सोमवार को दौसा ब्लॉक में 10 मरीज रिकवर हो गए। वार्ड में 1 नया मरीज भर्ती किया है। अब वार्ड में 4 मरीज भर्ती हैं।191 संदिग्धों के सैंपल जांच के लिए भेजे जिले में सोमवार को 191 कोरोना संदिग्धों के सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए भेजे हैं। कोविड-19 लैब प्रभारी हिमांशु बापीवाल ने बताया कि जिला अस्पताल में 59, सिकराय में 49, लालसोट में 31, बांदीकुई में 29 व महवा में 23 सैंपल लिए गए। जिले में अब तक 40307 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए हैं। इनमें से 40074 लोगों की रिपोर्ट प्राप्त हो चुकी है।

