पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पंचायत समिति सिकराय:महवा और दौसा में 18 विकास कार्यों के लिए 222.95 लाख की मंजूरी

दौसाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

जिला कार्यक्रम समन्वयक एवं जिला कलेक्टर पीयूष समारिया के निर्देशों की अनुपालना में महात्मा गांधी राष्ट्रीय ग्रामीण रोजगार गारंटी योजना के तहत वर्ष 2020-21 में जिला परिषद, पंचायत समिति एवं ग्राम पंचायत द्वारा अनुमोदित कार्य योजना के तहत पंचायत समिति सिकराय, दौसा एवं महवा में 18 कार्य के लिए 222.95 लाख रुपये की प्रशासनिक एवं वित्तीय स्वीकृति जारी की गई है।

अतिरिक्त जिला कार्यक्रम समन्वयक एवं मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी एल. के. बालोत ने बताया कि कार्यकारी विभाग पंचायत समिति से प्राप्त स्वीकृति के आधार पर पंचायत समिति सिकराय की ग्राम पंचायत पांचोली के राजस्व ग्राम मुरलीपुरा, पंचायत समिति घूमना के राजस्व ग्राम गढोली , पंचायत समिति हींगवा के राजस्व ग्राम गिरधारीपुरा , पंचायत समिति मीना सीमला के राजस्व ग्राम मीना सीमला, पंचायत समिति जयसिंहपुरा के राजस्व ग्राम चैनपुरा, पंचायत समिति कालवान के राजस्व ग्राम कालवान, गिलाडी, पंचायत समिति लांका के राजस्व ग्राम लांका, पंचायत समिति पीपलकी के राजस्व ग्राम सीकरी में शमशान घाट विस्तार, ग्रेवल सडक निर्माण कार्य नवीन तलाई खुदाई पिचिंग कार्य, खेल मैदान समतलीकरण,अपूर्ण तलाई खुदाई निर्माण कार्य कांगा वावा की तलाई, गदडा वाली तलाई एवं आतरी वाली तलाई खुदाई के लिए 144.09 लाख की वित्तीय स्वीकृति जारी की।

इसी प्रकार अतिरिक्त जिला कार्यक्रम समन्वयक एवं मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी ने बताया कि पंचायत समिति महवा की गा्रम पंचायत धौलखेडा के राजस्व ग्राम नांदना में ग्रेवल सडक निर्माण कार्य वीरगांव स्कूल से जोगियों की ढाणी तक के लिए 5.77 लाख रुपये की तथा पंचायत समिति दौसा की ग्राम पंचायत कांबलेश्वर के राजस्व ग्राम कांबलेश्वर में नवीन तलाई खुदाई कार्य सीताराम माली की खेल के पास चारागाह भूमि काबलेश्वर के लिए 14.93 लाख रूपये, ग्राम पंचायत बापी के राजस्व ग्राम बापी में तलाई खुदाई एवं फेशवाल निर्माण कार्य सार्वजनिक तलाई धधावन बापी के लिए14.82 लाख रुपये , ग्राम पंचायत सुरजपुरा के राजस्व ग्राम नामोलाव में तलाई खुदाई कार्य गाय घाट नामोलाव के लिए 28.40 लाख रुपये की तथा ग्राम पंचायत भांकरी के राजस्व ग्राम प्रेमपुरा में तलाई खुदाई व फेसवाल निर्माण कार्य के लिए 14.94 लाख रुपये की वित्तीय स्वीकृति जारी की गई हैं।

मनरेगा में कार्य करने का समय अब सुबह 9 बजे से 5 बजे तक
दौसा। जिला परिषद के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी एवं अतिरिक्त जिला कार्यक्रम समन्वयक एम जी नरेगा एल के बालोत ने बताया कि महात्मा गांधी नरेगा योजना के अन्तर्गत कार्य प्रारम्भ करने का समय प्रातः 7 बजे दोपहर 3 बजे तक 1 घंटा विश्राम काल सहित निर्धारित किया गया था।

उन्होंने बताया कि कार्य प्रारम्भ करने के पूर्व में दिये आदेश को निरस्त करते हुये जिला कार्यक्रम सन्वयक मनरेगा एवं कलक्टर से अनुमोदन के उपरान्त महात्मा गांधी नरेगा योजना के अन्तर्गत श्रमिक कार्य का समय 1 घंटा विश्राम काल सहित प्रातः 9 बजे से सांय 5 बजे तक तत्काल प्रभाव से लागू किया जााता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें