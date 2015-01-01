पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परीक्षा का पहला दिन:कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा में पहले दिन 23.88% परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे

दाैसाएक घंटा पहले
  • शहर में दिनभर रही भीड़, कंट्राेल रूम नाम मात्र का, सूचना मांगने पर देते रहे दूसरे दफ्तरों के नंबर

कानून के रक्षक और प्रहरी बनने के लिए आयाेजित कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा में पहले दिन शुक्रवार काे 10 हजार 924 (76.11 फीसदी) परीक्षार्थी शामिल हुए। दाैसा और लालसाेट में बनाए 14 केंद्राें पर कुल 14 हजार 352 परीक्षार्थी पंजीकृत थे, जिसमें से 3428 (23.88 फीसदी) परीक्षार्थी गैरहाजिर रहे।

लगातार तीन दिन तक चलने वाली परीक्षा का पहला दिन शांतिपूर्ण रहने पर प्रशासन ने राहत की सांस ली। दूसरे जिलाें से एक साथ कई हजार परीक्षार्थी आने से शहर में दिनभर भीड़ भाड़ रही, लेकिन परीक्षार्थी जैसे आए वैसे ही चुपचाप चले भी गए। इससे कहीं काेई शाेरशराबा व हुड़दंग नहीं हुआ। परीक्षा समाप्त हाेने पर एक साथ परीक्षार्थी निकलने पर गांधी तिराहे पर भीड़ हाे गई, लेकिन ट्रैफिक पुलिस की सक्रियता और सजकता से जाम जैसी स्थिति नहीं बनी।

दो पारियों में हुई परीक्षा
परीक्षा दाे पारी में हुई, जहां दाेनाें ही पारियाें में दाैसा व लालसाेट में 7176 परीक्षार्थी पंजीकृत थे, लेकिन परीक्षा देने के लिए 5438 (75.78 फीसदी) परीक्षार्थी पहुंचे। पहली पारी में अनुपस्थित परीक्षार्थियाें का आंकड़ा 1738 (24.21 फीसदी) रहा। दूसरी पारी में भी 7176 परीक्षार्थी थे, जिसमें से 5486 (76.44 फीसदी) परीक्षा में शामिल हुए। वहीं 1690 (23.55 फीसदी) परीक्षार्थी गैरहाजिर रहे। तीन दिन चलने वाली कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा के लिए 7 व 8 नवंबर दाेनाें दिन 7176-7176 परीक्षार्थी पंजीकृत हैं। भीड़ भाड़ काे देखते हुए शहर में विशेष कर ट्रैफिक पुलिस सजग और सक्रिय रही। इसी का परिणाम है परीक्षा छूटने पर एक साथ निकले परीक्षार्थियाें के कारण विशेषकर गांधी तिराहे पर एक बार भी जाम नहीं लगा। दूसरी ओर बाहर से आए परीक्षार्थियाें ने शालीनता दिखाई।

कंट्राेल रूम नाम मात्र का
पहले कितने परीक्षा में कितने परीक्षार्थी बैठे तथा अनुपस्थित रहे। इस बारे में जानकारी के लिए एएसपी ऑफिस के टेलीफाेन नंबर 01427-223003 पर संपर्क किया ताे जवाब मिला कि कंट्राेल रूम (नंबर 01427-230333) में बात करें। कंट्राेल रूम में बात की ताे बताया कि यहां काेई सूचना नहीं है, आप टेलीफाेन नंबर 01427-224903 पर संपर्क करें। फिर 01427-224903 डायल किया ताे बताया कि यह ताे काेविड का कंट्राेल रूम है अाैर यह कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा से संबंधित काेई सूचना नहीं है। वहां से पीआरऔ ऑफिस का टेलीफाेन नंबर 01427-223435 बता दिया, लेकिन वहां भी सूचना से अनभिज्ञता जता दी। सूचना के लिए इधर से उधर घुमाने के मद्देनजर पुलिस प्रशासन की कार्यशैली पर सवाल उठना लाजमी है।

परीक्षार्थियों की फुल बाजू की शर्ट व जूते-माैजे उतरवाए

प्रशासन ने नकल के मद्देनजर पूरी सावधानी बरती और निर्धारित गाइड लाइन के अनुसार ही परीक्षार्थियाें काे सेंटराें पर प्रवेश दिया गया। इस दाैरान फुल बाजू की शर्ट और जूते-माैजे पहनकर आए उन्हें प्रवेश से राेक दिया गया। फिर शर्ट व जूते-माैजे उतारने के बाद ही एेसे परीक्षार्थियाें काे प्रवेश दिया गया। इससे परीक्षार्थियाें काे असुविधा हुई।

