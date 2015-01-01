पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कानून व्यवस्था बिगाड़ने पर गिरफ्तार:चुनाव में कानून व्यवस्था बिगाड़ने पर 7 महिलाओं सहित 24 लोग गिरफ्तार

दौसा29 मिनट पहले
नगर परिषद चुनाव के लिए शुक्रवार को कड़े सुरक्षा इंतजाम के बीच मतदान हुआ। छिटपुट घटनाओं को छोड़कर शांतिपूर्वक मतदान हुआ। पुलिस ने चुनाव के दौरान शांति व्यवस्था भंग करने के आरोप में 7 महिलाओं सहित 24 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया। पुलिस ने फर्जी मतदान करने जा रहे लोगों भी पकड़ लिया। वार्ड 4 में एक युवक फर्जी वोट डालने चला गया। आईडी की जांच के दौरान उसको पकड़ लिया। आनंद शर्मा राबाउमावि में वार्ड 13 के मतदान केंद्र पर भी फर्जी मतदान के लिए जा रहे एक युवक को पकड़कर पुलिस को सौंप दिया। पीडब्ल्यूडी मतदान केंद्र पर फर्जी मतदान के लिए करने जा रहे दो जनों को पकड़ लिया। मतदान केंद्रों पर पुलिस व आरएसी के जवान तैनात किए गए। संवेदनशील व अतिसंवेदनशील बूथों पर अतिरिक्त हथियारबंद जवान तैनात किए गए। वहीं मोबाइल पार्टियां गश्त करती रही। लोगों में मतदान के लिए उत्साह देखा गया। मतदान शुरू होते ही मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदाताओं का आना शुरू हो गया। अधिकांश बूथों पर दोपहर तक मतदाताओं की लाइन देखी गई। पुलिस ने नगर परिषद क्षेत्र में मतदान के दौरान ड्रोन कैमरे से निगरानी की गई। प्रशासन के अधिकारियों ने भी मतदान केंद्रों का जायजा लिया। बिजली निगम कार्यालय के बाहर, पीजी कॉलेज, आनंद शर्मा राबाउमािव, डाक बंगला, बेसिक स्कूल, रामकरण जोशी राउमावि मतदान केंद्र के बाहर आपस में झड़प हुई। पीजी कॉलेज केंद्र पर लोगों की पुलिस से झड़प हुई। पुलिस ने भीड़ काे खदेड़ दिया। नगर परिषद क्षेत्र में मतदान के दौरान केंद्रों पर आरएसी व पुलिस के जवान तैनात किए गए। प्रत्येक बूथ पर 2 जवान, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के लिए एक-एक होम गार्ड तैनात किए। संवेदनशील व अति संवेदनशील बूथों पर 1-4 का अतिरिक्त हथियारबंद जाब्ता तैनात किया गया। नगर परिषद क्षेत्र में 2 सीनियर सुपरवाइजरी अधिकारी, 6 सुपरवाइजरी अधिकारी, 5 पुलिस मोबाइल पार्टियां व क्यूआरटी तैनात रही। मतदान के दौरान पुलिस ने ड्रोन कैमरे से निगरानी की।

