कोरोना का कहर:25 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले, जिले में संक्रमितों का संख्या 1566 हुई

दौसा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में कोरोना के मरीज बढ रहे हैं। गुरुवार को 25 कोरोना पॉजिटिव और मिले हैं। जिले में अब संक्रमितों का संख्या 1566 हो गई। जिले में सिकराय ब्लॉक में 13, दौसा में 6, महवा में 5 व बांदीकुई में 1 पॉजिटिव आया है। जिले में अब संक्रमितों की संख्या 1566 हो गई। इनमें 1432 मरीज रिकवर हो चुके हैं। जिले में अब 123 एक्टिव केस हैं। इनमें दौसा ब्लॉक में 36, बांदीकुई में ब्लॉक में 31, महवा ब्लॉक में 25, सिकराय ब्लॉक में 22 व लालसोट ब्लाॅक में 9 एक्टिव केस हैं। जयपुर एवं अन्य जिले में 5, जिला चिकित्सालय में 3 व सीएचसी में 3 मरीज भर्ती हैं। 112 मरीजों का होम आइसोलेशन में उपचार चल रहा है।226 काेरोना संदिग्धोंके सैंपल लिए जिले में गुरुवार को 226 कोरोना संदिग्धों के सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए भेजे हैं। लालसोट में 85, जिला अस्पताल में 53, बांदीकुई में 38, सिकराय में 23, महवा में 17 , दौसा ब्लॉक में 10 सैंपल लिए गए। जिले में अब तक 37145 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए हैं। इनमें से 36714 लोगों की रिपोर्ट प्राप्त हो चुकी है। अब 431 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आना शेष है।

