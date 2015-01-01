पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना से जंग:शादी समारोह के लिए 22 दिन में 260 और 1 दिन में 200 ने ली परमिशन

दौसा15 मिनट पहले
बांदीकुई देवउठनी एकादशी पर 25 नवंबर को क्षेत्र में शादी समारोह की जमकर धूम रहेगी। समारोह के आयोजन को लेकर अब तक 460 से अधिक लोग प्रशासन से परमिशन ले चुके हैं। इनमें 260 ने 22 दिन के अंतराल में परमिशन ली और अब 200 ने एक दिन में ही परमिशन ली। कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर राज सरकार द्वारा जारी गाड़ीलाइन में शादी समारोह आयोजन से पहले स्थानीय प्रशासन से परमिशन लेना अनिवार्य किया गया है। बांदीकुई में यह व्यवस्था एसडीएम कार्यालय में रखी गई है। यहां पर देवउठनी एकादशी पर होने वाले शादी समारोह के लिए परमिशन लेने का सिलसिला 1 नवंबर से शुरू हो गया था। 22 नवंबर तक यहां से 260 लोग शादियों के लिए परमिशन ले जा चुके थे। लेकिन 23 नवंबर को एक ही दिन में 200 से अधिक लोगों ने शादियों के लिए परमिशन ली। इससे यह आंकड़ा 460 से ऊपर पहुंच गया। अभी भी लोग परमिशन लेने इंतजार में है। प्रशासन ने बताया कि देवउठनी एकादशी 2 दिन का समय है ऐसे में उम्मीद है कि शादियों के लिए परमिशन कारण 600 से ऊपर पहुंच जाएगा। प्रशासन द्वारा दी जा रही परमिशन में स्पष्ट निर्देश दिए जा रहे हैं। कि शादी समारोह में 100 मेहमानों को ही बुलाया जाए जो भी मेहमान आए उन्हें मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य करें सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की भी पालना करें।

दौसा आगार की 48 में से 33 बसें बरात के लिए बुक

दौसा| देवउठनी एकादशी पर शादियां अधिक होने के कारण दौसा आगार की अधिकांश बसें बरात के लिए बुक हैं। आगार की 48 में से 33 रोडवेज बसें बुक हैं। इसके चलते लोगों को वाहन मिलना मुश्किल हो जाएगा। दौसा आगार में 48 बसें हैं। इनमें 12 मिडी बसें हैं। प्रशासन की ओर से 47 शिड्यूल संचालित किए जा रहे हैं। आगार प्रशासन ने 48 में से 33 बसें 25 नवंबर को बारात के लिए बुक कर ली हैं। दौसा आगार की ओर से दौसा से गोवर्धन, दौसा से करौली, सवाईमाधोपुर, सिकराय, टोडाभीम, गोला का बास, बहरावंडा, गोविंदगढ़, जयपुर मार्ग पर बसों का संचालन किया जा रहा है। 25 नवंबर को बरात के लिए 33 बसें बुक हैं। ये बसें बरात के लिए बुक रहने से लोगों को मार्गों पर बसों के लिए परेशान होना पड़ेगा।

