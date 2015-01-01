पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ऑक्सीजन प्लांट शुरू नहीं:अस्पताल में 4 माह से फालतू पड़े 29 वेंटिलेटर, कोरोना के 21 मरीज जयपुर रेफर

दौसा18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इलाज के लिए मरीज कर रहे हैं लंबा सफर, सुविधा का नहीं मिल रहा लाभ

जिले में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ रही है। जिले में अब तक 1940 कोरोना पॉजिटिव आ चुके हैं। जिला अस्पताल में 29 वेंटिलेटर हैं, लेकिन कोरोना के मरीजों को इनका लाभ नहीं मिल रहा है। जिला अस्पताल में आईसीयू में 9 वेंटिलेटर हैं। इनमें 6 वेंटिलेटर चालू हैं। इनके अलावा जुलाई माह में 20 वेंटिलेटर और आ गए। इनमें पांच पोर्टेबल वेंटिलेटर हैं। जिला अस्पताल में मेडिकल वार्ड में आठ, सर्जिकल वार्ड में 4, एमसीएच में 2 व इमरजेंसी में 1 वेंटीलेंटर हैैं। 20 वेंटिलेटर को आए करीब चार माह हो गए, लेकिन अभी तक एक भी कोरोना मरीज के वेंटिलेटर काम नहीं आया है। ऑक्सीजन प्लांट चालू नहीं होने से वार्डों में इन्हें चालू नहीं किया गया है। वेंटिलेटर कमरों में रखे हुए हैं। अभी तक एक वेंटिलेटर का भी कोरोना रोगी के लिए उपयोग में नहीं लिया है। मरीजों को यहां सुविधा देने के बजाय रेफर किया जा रहा है। अब तक जिला अस्पताल से 21 मरीजों को जयपुर रेफर किया गया है। जबकि जिला अस्पताल में उपलब्ध संसाधनों को देखते हुए यहीं उपचार करना चाहिए। अस्पताल में आईसीयू में 6 वेंटिलेटर चालू हैं, लेकिन एक भी मरीज भर्ती नहीं किया है।

कोरोना वार्ड व सर्जिकल वार्ड में भर्ती किए जा रहे हैं मरीज जिला अस्पताल में कोरोना के मरीजों को भर्ती किया जा रहा है। इसके लिए अस्पताल में 90 बेड की व्यवस्था है। जिला अस्पताल में कोविड वार्ड के अलावा सर्जिकल वार्ड में भी कोरोना के मरीज भर्ती किए जा रहे हैं। जिला अस्पताल में सर्जिकल व मेडिकल वार्ड में वेंटिलेटर आ गए, लेकिन उन्हें चालू नहीं किया है।जिला अस्पताल के पीएमओ डॉ. सी. एल. मीणा का कहना है कि जिला अस्पताल में आईसीयू में 6 वेंटिलेटर चालू हैं। अस्पताल में 20 वेंटिलेटर और हैं। अभी तक किसी भी मरीज को वेंटिलेटर की जरूरत नहीं पड़ी। वार्डों में भी वेंटिलेटर चालू किए जाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें