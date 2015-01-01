पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना का कहर:दौसा और सिकराय में 3-3, महवा में 1 कोरोना पॉजिटिव

दौसा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में 1875 हुई संक्रमितों की संख्या
  • अभी तक 212 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आना शेष, 15 मौत हुईं

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है। शुक्रवार को कोरोना के सात मरीज और मिले हैं। जिले में अब कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 1875 हो गई। दौसा व सिकराय ब्लॉक में 3-3, महवा में 1 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। जिले में अब संक्रमितों की संख्या 1875 हो गई। इनमें 1705 मरीज रिकवर हो चुके हैं।

जिले में अब 155 एक्टिव केस हैं। इनमें दौसा ब्लॉक में 113, सिकराय में 15, महवा में 12, बांदीकुई में 8 व लालसोट में 7 एक्टिव केस हैं। जयपुर एवं अन्य जिले में 9, जिला चिकित्सालय में 4 व सीएचसी में 3 मरीज भर्ती हैं। 139 मरीजों का होम आइसोलेशन में उपचार चल रहा है। जिला अस्पताल में कोविड वार्ड प्रभारी डॉ. आर. डी. मीणा ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को दौसा ब्लॉक में 65 मरीज रिकवर हो गए। वार्ड में एक मरीज भर्ती किया है। अब वार्ड में तीन मरीज भर्ती हैं।

51 संदिग्धों के सैंपल लिए
जिले में शुक्रवार को 51 कोरोना संदिग्धों के सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए भेजे हैं। कोविड-19 लैब प्रभारी हिमांशु बापीवाल ने बताया कि बांदीकुई में 20, जिला अस्पताल में 16 व महवा में 15 सैंपल लिए गए।
जिले में अब तक 38906 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए हैं। इनमें से 38694 लोगों की रिपोर्ट प्राप्त हो चुकी है। अब 212 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आना शेष है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें