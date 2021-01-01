पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीकाकरण:कुंडल सीएचसी में 30 कर्मचारियों ने हंसते-हंसते लगवाई वैक्सीन, सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में चल रहा है टीकाकरण

दौसा31 मिनट पहले
दौसा ग्रामीण| सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र कुंडल पर टीका लगवाते प्रभारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
कोरोना की रोकथाम के लिए शुरू किए गए टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम के तहत शुक्रवार को सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र कुंडल पर टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम आयोजित हुआ। कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ सीएससी प्रभारी वीरेंद्र बेनीवाल ने टीका लगवा कर किया। डॉक्टर राजपाल मीणा ने बताया की सीएससी के अधीन कार्यरत 31 कर्मचारियों के टीके लगवाए जाने के लिए ऑनलाइन सूची प्राप्त हुई थी।

सूची प्राप्त होने के बाद सभी कर्मचारियों को ऑनकाल सूचना देकर शुक्रवार को टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम में पहुंचने के लिए पाबंद किया गया था। सूचना के बाद सभी कर्मचारी सीएचसी पर पहुंच गए थे। सीएससी के 31 कर्मचारियों के टीकाकरण किए जाने के लिए ऑनलाइन सूची मिली थी जिसमें से एक कर्मचारी के टीका नहीं लगाया जा सका। सभी चिन्हित कर्मचारियों ने अपनी बारी बारी के साथ टीकाकरण कराया इसके पश्चात कर्मचारियों ने कहा कि टीके से ना कोई साइड इफेक्ट हुआ है ना ही कोई परेशानी। सभी लोगों को टीके लगवाने चाहिए।

