कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा स्पेशल ट्रेन:जयपुर-रेवाड़ी के लिए 5, 6 व 7 काे चलेगी कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा स्पेशल ट्रेन

दौसा2 घंटे पहले
कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा में शामिल हाेने वाले अभ्यर्थियाें की सुविधा के लिए जयपुर-रेवाड़ी के बीच 5, 6 व 7 नवंबर काे परीक्षा स्पेशल ट्रेन चलाई जाएगी। ट्रेन में सफर करने वाले परीक्षार्थी और उनके परिजनाें काे यात्रा के दाैरान काेविड-19 के सभी प्राेटाेका का पालना करना अनिवार्य हाेगा, जिसके अंतर्गत मास्क पहनने, साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग एव सेनिटाइजेशन नियमाें का पालना करना हाेगा। गाड़ी संख्या 09701 जयपुर-रेवाड़ी परीक्षा स्पेशल ट्रेन 5 व 6 नवंबर काे चलेगी, जाे जयपुर से रात 10 बजे चलकर 1:45 बजे रेवाड़ी पहुंचेगी। इसी प्रकार गाड़ी संख्या 09702 रेवाड़ी-जयपुर ट्रेन 6 व 7 नवंबर काे रेवाड़ी से रात 3 बजे चलेगी तथा सुबह 6:40 बजे जयपुर पहुंचेगी। गाड़ी संख्या 09701 रात 10 बजे जयपुर से रवाना हाेने के बाद 10:11 बजे गांधी नगर, 10:51 दाैसा, 11:15 बांदीकुई, 11:38 राजगढ़, रात 12:08 अलवर, 12:30 बजे खैरथल और 1:45 बजे रेवाड़ी पहुंचेगी। इसी प्रकार वापसी में गाड़ी संख्या 09702 रेवाड़ी से रात 3:00 बजे रवाना हाेगी, जाे 3:37 बजे खैरथल, 3:59 अलवर, 4:30 राजगढ़, 4:57 बांदीकुई, 5:21 दाैसा, 6:02 गांधी नगर और सुबह 6:40 बजे जयपुर पहुंचेगी। इसमें महत्वपूर्ण बात यह है कि परीक्षा स्पेशल ट्रेन पूर्णतया आरक्षित हाेगी। यानी परीक्षार्थियाें और उनके परिजनाें काे यात्रा से पूर्व टिकट रिजर्वेशन कराना हाेगा। बिना रिजर्वेशन पकड़े जाने पर परीक्षा सेंटर की जगह जेल जाना पड़ सकता है। जयपुर-बांदीकुई वाया रेवाड़ी रूट पर यही एक मात्र ट्रेन चलाई जाएगी, जबकि रेलवे ने 7 परीक्षा स्पेशल ट्रेन चलाने की घाेषणा की है। इसमें जयपुर-उदयपुर-जयपुर, जयपुर-जाेधपुर-जयपुर, जयपुर-आबू राेड-जयपुर, जयपुर-श्रीगंगानगर-जयपुर व फलाैदी-रेवाड़ी-फलाैदी के बीच भी कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा ट्रेन चलाई जाएगी।

