संक्रमण का खतरा क्योंकि:सेंट्रल जेल के 6 कर्मचारी भी कोरोना की चपेट में, अब तक 117 बंदी पाॅजिटिव

दौसाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हार्डकोर अपराधी होने के कारण बंदियों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराने से कतरा रहा प्रशासन

श्यालावास के सेंट्रल जेल में सीरियल कोरोना विस्फोट थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। शुक्रवार को भी जेल में 14 लोगों के कोरोना पाॅजिटिव निकला। इनमें 8 बंदी व 6 जेलकर्मी शामिल हैं। अब तक 117 बंदी कोरोना से संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। जेल में संक्रमण इतनी तेजी से फैल रहा है कि अब तो कर्मचारी भी इसके लपेटे में आ गए हैं।

इससे जेल प्रशासन व चिकित्सा विभाग में हड़कंप मचा हुआ है। सबसे बड़ी समस्या बंदियों को अइसोलेशन में रखने की है। जेल में बंद सभी कैदी हार्डकोर अपराधी होने के कारण जेल प्रशासन व चिकित्सा विभाग उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती रखने की रिस्क नहीं ले रहे हैं। जिला असपताल में मात्र 6 बंदी भर्ती है, इन्हें भी वृद्ध या गंभीर बीमारी से ग्रसित होने के कारण अस्पताल में भर्ती किया है। बाकी सभी कोरोना पाॅजिटिव बंदियों को जेल में बैरकों में ही आइसोलेट किया गया है। फिलहाल जेल में 456 कैदी हैं, जहां गत दिनों एक बंदी की मौत हो गई थी। जांच में मृतक बंदी कोरोना पाॅजिटिव निकला था। एेसे में अन्य बंदी भी संक्रमण का शिकार होते चले गए। शुक्रवार को 6 जेलकर्मी भी संक्रमित निकले हैं। बांदीकुई में 5 कोरोना संक्रमित मिले हैं।
76 कोरोना संदिग्धों के सैंपल लिए
जिले में शुक्रवार को 76 कोरोना संदिग्धों के सैंपल लिए गए हैं। कोविड लैब प्रभारी हिमांशु बापीवाल ने बताया कि जिला अस्पताल में 39 संदिग्धों के सैंपल लिए गए। उन्होंने बताया कि बांदीकुई में 13, सिकराय में 18, महवा में 6 संदिग्धों के सैंपल लिए गए। अब तक कुल 38 हजार 247 लोगों की जांच की गई है। इनमें 38 हजार 72 की रिपोर्ट मिल गई है। 175 कोरोना संदिग्धों की रिपोर्ट आना शेष है।

दौसा जिले में रिकवरी रेट बढ़ी

जिले में शुक्रवार को रिकवरी रेट बढ गई है। गुरुवार को 86.06 रिकवरी रेट थी, जो अब 87.49 हो गई। अब जिले में एक्टिव केस 209 हैं। इनमें जिला अस्पताल में 6, जयपुर में 4 व महवा में 4 मरीज भर्ती हैं। 196 मरीजों को होम आइसोलेशन में रखा गया है।

