जमीन विवाद में झगड़ा - वृद्ध की मौत:डीवांचली कला में जमीन विवाद में झगड़ा, 60 वर्षीय वृद्ध की मौत

दौसा3 घंटे पहले
  • महिलाओं ने हाइवे पर विलाप कर जताया विरोध, हत्या का मामला दर्ज

मंडावरी उपखंड के डीवांचली कला ग्राम के दो परिवारों में खेत की डोळ को लेकर झगड़ा हो गया। इस में 60 वर्षीय वृद्ध की मौत हो गई। मृतक के परिवार की महिलाओं ने मंडावरी हाइवे 11बी पर विलाप कर प्रदर्शन किया तथा दोषी लोगों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग की। मामले की जानकारी मिलते ही मौके पर उपखंड अधिकारी गोपाल जांगिड़, थाना अधिकारी भरत लाल सहित पुलिस बल पहुंचा और सड़क पर विलाप कर रही महिला व पुरुषों को समझाइश कर हटाने का काम किया। वहीं दूसरी तरफ पुलिस ने आईपीसी की धारा 302 में हत्या का मामला दर्ज कर कानूनी कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।थाना अधिकारी भरतलाल ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि दोनों परिवारों में खेत की डोळ को लेकर काफी दिन से विवाद चल रहा था। मृतक रामकिशोर मीणा उम्र 60 वर्ष के भाई कानजी मीणा ने पुलिस में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराकर बताया है कि उसका भाई डिंवाचली कला में अपने खेत पर बने हुए मकान पर पशुओं को चारा डाल रहा था। इसी दरमियान लेखराज, पप्पू, मुकेश, छोटू, हरिप्रसाद, रामेश्वरी, रामकला, मलखान, सीमा, भूरसिंह, कमलेशी सहित अन्य लोगों ने लाठी-डंडे सहित अन्य हथियारों के साथ उसके भाई पर जानलेवा हमला कर दिया तथा जमकर मारपीट की। इसी दौरान खेत में काम कर रही उसकी पत्नी उसको बचाने आई। विरोध को देखकर मौके से हमलावर भाग छूटे। घायल हुए रामकिशोर को अस्पताल लाया गया। जहां पर चिकित्सकों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। उन्होंने पुलिस में उसके भाई को नामजद लोगों खिलाफ जान से मार देने का मामला दर्ज कराया है। उन्होंने बताया कि घटना को लेकर मंडावरी सामुदायिक चिकित्सा केंद्र के सामने हाईवे 11 बी पर मृतक के परिवार की महिलाओं व लोगों ने सड़क पर फ़ैल कर विलाप किया। उपखंड अधिकारी गोपाल जांगिड़ तथा पुलिस अधिकारियों द्वारा की गई समझाइश बाद परिवार के लोग मौके से हट सके। उसके बाद शव का पोस्टमार्टम करा कर मामला 302 में दर्ज कर जांच कर दी गई है। थाना प्रभारी भरतलाल ने बताया कि दूसरे पक्ष की तरफ से अभी तक कोई प्राथमिकी दर्ज नहीं हुई है।

