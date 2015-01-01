पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निकाय चुनाव:दौसा व बांदीकुई में कांग्रेस-भाजपा में आमने-सामने मुकाबला, लालसोट में कांग्रेस के लिए बागी बना चुनौती

दौसा| समर्थकों के साथ नामांकन दाखिल करने कांग्रेस की ममता चौधरी व भाजपा प्रत्याशी अल्का तिवाड़ी।
  • सभापति व चेयरमैन के लिए जोड़-तोड़, एक-दूसरे के खेमे में सेंध लगाने का प्रयास

दौसा में नगर परिषद सभापति और लालसोट व बांदीकुई में चेयरमैन के लिए मंगलवार को दोनों के प्रत्याशियों ने नामांकन दाखिल किए। दौसा व बांदीकुई में भाजपा व कांग्रेस में सीधी टक्कर होगी, जबकि लालसोट मेें बागी के निर्दलीय पर्चा भरने से कांग्रेस के लिए चुनौती की स्थिति बन गई है।

नगर परिषद सभापति पद के लिए मंगलवार को दो प्रत्याशियों ने नामांकन दाखिल किए गए। कांग्रेस से ममता चौधरी व भाजपा से अलका शर्मा ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल गए। कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी ममता चौधरी ने 2 व भाजपा प्रत्याशी अलका शर्मा ने 1 नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया। ममता चौधरी की प्रस्तावक कल्पना देवी व अलका शर्मा के प्रस्तावक पूरण सैनी रहे। नामांकन पत्रों की जांच 16 दिसंबर को होगी।

मतदान 20 दिसंबर को सुबह 10 से दोपहर 2 बजे तक होगा। मतदान समाप्ति के तुरंत बाद मतगणना होगी। 21 दिसंबर को उपसभापति का चुनाव होगा। इसके लिए सुबह 10 बजे बैठक शुरू होगी। 11 बजे तक नामांकन पत्र प्रस्तुत किए जाएंगे। 11.30 बजे से नामांकन की जांच होगी। दोपहर 2 बजे तक प्रत्याशी नाम वापस ले सकेंगे। आवश्यक हुआ तो मतदान दोपहर 2.30 से शाम 5 बजे तक होगा। मतदान समाप्ति के तुरंत बाद मतगणना होगी।

ऐन वक्त पर घोषित किए प्रत्याशी
कांग्रेस एवं भाजपा में टिकट के लिए काफी घमासान रहा। देर रात तक नेताओं में इसके लिए मंथन चलता रहा। दोनों ही दलों ने ऐन वक्त पर प्रत्याशियों की घोषणा की। पहले कांग्रेस की ओर से ममता चौधरी को प्रत्याशी घोषित किया गया। इसके बाद दोपहर में भाजपा ने अलका शर्मा को अपना प्रत्याशी घोषित किया। ममता चौधरी ने सुबह एवं अलका शर्मा ने दोपहर में नामांकन दाखिल किया।

कांग्रेस ने बाड़ेबंदी का स्थान बदला, भाजपा ने दो जगह की बाड़ाबंदी
भाजपा एवं कांग्रेस के सीधी टक्कर होने के कारण दोनों ही दलों ने बाड़े बंदी कड़ी कर दी है। दोनों ही दल एक दूसरे के खेमे में सेंध लगाने के लिए पूरी तरह प्रयासरत हैं। भितरघात की आशंका के कारण फूंक-फूंक कर कदम उठा रहे हैं। हालांकि संख्या बल के हिसाब से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी की जीत दिखाई दे रही है। लेकिन पार्टी के नेता कोई रिस्क नहीं लेना चाहते। ऐसे में बाड़े बंदी में निर्दलीयों लाया गया है।

सूत्रों के अनुसार कांग्रेस के पास बहुमत से काफी अधिक पार्षद एकत्रित हैं। भाजपा नेता बहुमत जुटाने की पुरजोर कोशिश कर रहे हैं। ऐसे में सत्ता की चाबी निर्दलीयों के हाथ में दिखाई दे रही है। टिकट की दौड़ से वंचित रहे प्रत्याशियों की गतिविधियों पर भी कड़ी नजर रखी जा रही है।

भाजपा ने अपने पार्षदों की दो जगह बाड़ेबंदी कर रखी है। एक जगह पार्टी के पार्षदों को रखा गया है। वहीं दूसरी जगह निर्दलीय पार्षदों को एकत्रित किया जा रहा है। शहर में पार्षदों की खरीद-फरोख्त की चर्चाएं जोरों पर है।

लालसोट : टिकट के लिए कांग्रेस में बगावत, पिंकी ने निर्दलीय पर्चा भरा

लालसोट|नगर पालिका चेयरमैन के लिए टिकट को लेकर कांग्रेस में बगावत हो गई। कांग्रेस पार्षद पिंकी चतुर्वेदी ने अपने समर्थकों के साथ निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के रूप में नामांकन दाखिल कर दिया। इस अवसर पर पार्टी का टिकट नहीं मिलने से नाराज युवा कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने टिकट वितरण में पार्षदों की भावनाओं की अनदेखी का आरोप लगाकर नारेबाजी की।

वहीं उद्योग मंत्री परसादी लाल मीणा ने आरोपों को खारिज कर दिया। बागी कांग्रेस पार्षद पिंकी चतुर्वेदी के पति सोनू बिनोरी ने कहा कि 10 कांग्रेसी पार्षदों का समर्थन पिंकी के साथ था, मगर पर्चियां पलट दी गई। उसकी जगह 10 पर्चियां अन्य व्यक्ति के नाम की शामिल कर दी गई।

दूसरी तरफ कांग्रेस की अधिकृत प्रत्याशी रक्षा मिश्रा ने रिटर्निंग अधिकारी को अपना नामांकन पत्र सौंपा। पूर्व चेयरमैन दिनेश मिश्र कांग्रेस के सिंबल को लेकर पहुंचे तथा उन्हें रिटर्निंग अधिकारी को सौंपा। इसी तरह भाजपा प्रत्याशी पुष्पा देवी शर्मा जोशी ने नामांकन दाखिल किया।

बांदीकुई : भाजपा के मुकाबले सीटें ज्यादा होने से कांग्रेस में उत्साह

बांदीकुई. नगर पालिका चेयरमैन के लिए कांग्रेस ने जहां इंद्रा बैरवा को प्रत्याशी बनाया वहीं भाजपा ने रेणु कुमारी बैरवा को मैदान में उतारा।भले ही नगर पालिका चुनाव में भाजपा को सबसे कम 6 सीटें मिली हो, लेकिन ने भाजपा ने अपनी पार्टी सहित कुछ निर्दलीय की बाड़ाबंदी की है। भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेताओं ने बताया कि उनके पास अभी 12 से 13 पार्षद हैं।

चेयरमैन बनाने को लेकर कांग्रेस पूर्ण रूप से उत्साहित है। कांग्रेस के 16 पार्षद जीतकर आएं हैं। विधायक जीआर खटाणा ने अपने स्तर से प्रयास कर 10 निर्दलीय पार्षदों का समर्थन ले रखा है। इस प्रकार कांग्रेस के बेड़े में 26 पार्षद मौजूद हैं। कांग्रेस को चेयरमैन बनाने के लिए 21 पार्षद की जरूरत है।

चुनाव परिणाम के दिन ही भास्कर ने खुलासा कर दिया था की कांग्रेस की इंद्रा बैरवा चेयरमैन के लिऐ सबसे प्रबल दावेदार है। भास्कर का अनुमान सही निकला और मंगलवार को कांग्रेस ने इंद्रा बैरवा को अपना चेयरमैन के लिए मैदान में उतारा है। इंद्रा बैरवा का चेयरमैन बनना तय माना जा रहा है।

