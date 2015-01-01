पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:मानोता में मानसिक रूप से विक्षिप्त मां डेढ़ साल की बेटी के साथ ट्रेन से कटी

बांदीकुई ग्रामीण2 घंटे पहले
  • पोस्टमार्टम के लिए पोटली में बांधकर अस्पताल लाए शव

मानोता रेलवे फाटक पर बुधवार दोपहर मानसिक रूप से परेशान एक मां अपनी डेढ़ साल की बेटी को लेकर रेलवे ट्रक पर पहुंच गई। बांदीकुई से जयपुर जा रही मालगाड़ी के सामने आने से दोनों की मौत हो गई। शवों की हालत ऐसी थी कि इन्हें पोस्टमार्टम के लिए पोटली में बांधकर अस्पताल लाया।

कोलवा थाने के हेड कांस्टेबल लल्लू प्रसाद ने बताया कि किरतपुरा निवासी विवाहिता विनोद देवी गुर्जर (26) बुधवार दोपहर करीब 12 बजे अपनी डेढ़ साल की बेटी बिट्टू को लेकर मानोता रेलवे फाटक पर पहुंच गई। यहां बांदीकुई से जयपुर जा रही मालगाड़ी के सामने खड़ी हो गई। इससे दोनों की मौत हो गई। सूचना पर कोलवा पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और जांच कर परिजनों को सूचना दी। उन्होंने बताया कि सात साल पहले विनोद देवी का विवाह किरतपुरा में हुआ था। मृतका का पीहर भेदाड़ी गुजरान में है। उन्होंने बताया कि मृतका के पीहर पक्ष के लोगों को बुला लिया है।

जानकारी करने पर पता चला की महिला डेढ़- 2 साल से मानसिक रूप से परेशान थी। देवी देवताओं का प्रकोप था। परिजन उपचार भी करा रहे थे। बुधवार को महिला बिना बताए अपने घर से करीब एक किलोमीटर दूर मानोता रेलवे फाटक पहुंच गई। जहां मालगाड़ी से कटने से दोनों की मौत हो गई। उन्होंने बताया कि मामले की जांच की जा रही है मृतका के 5 साल की एक बेटी है।

