पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मास्क बांटे:एबीवीपी नगर कार्यकर्ताओं ने मास्क वितरण किए

दौसा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद की नगर इकाई के कार्यकत्ताओं द्वारा शुक्रवार को बस डिपो व मोडा पट्टी बालाजी की झुग्गी-झोपड़ी एव‌ं गाड़िया लुहारों को मास्क बांटे गए।

.इस दौरान नगर मंत्री विशाल जोशी ने कहा कि कोरोना महामारी अभी बढ़ती ही जा रही है। इसके बचाव के लिए मास्क पहनें व 2 गज सामूहिक दूरी बनाये रखें। इस दौरान जिला संयोजक लोकेश शर्मा भांकरी, नगर अध्यक्ष मुकेश शर्मा, नगर उपाध्यक्ष महेंद्र जैमन , नगर सह मंत्री ओमप्रकाश मीणा , हर्षित गुर्जर ,नगर सोशल मीडिया संयोजक प्रतीक खंडेलवाल, नगर कार्यालय मंत्री शेर सिंह राजावत, नगर छात्रावास सयोंजक गोविन्द प्रधान, नगर एसएफडी सयोंजक घनश्याम शर्मा , सह संयोजक दीपक मीना, नगर संयोजक मनकेश मीणा, सह संयोजक दक्ष शर्मा, नगर राष्ट्रीय कला मंच संयोजक विकास शर्मा, नगर महाविद्यालय प्रमुख अभिषेक करेल आदि उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें