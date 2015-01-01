पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही पर होगी कार्रवाई:बकाया प्रकरणों के निस्तारण में लापरवाही करने वाले अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों के खिलाफ होगी कार्रवाई

दौसा3 घंटे पहले
कलेक्टर पीयूष सामरिया नेने कहा कि दर्ज प्रकरणों की जांच करने में लापरवाही बरतने वाले अधिकारी कर्मचारियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि गरीब व ग्रामीण की समस्या का निराकरण कर तत्काल उन्हें लाभान्वित करें।सोमवार को कलेक्ट्रेट सभा भवन में आवश्यक सेवाओं की बैठक को संबोधित करते हुये कलेक्टर ने कहा कि जनता जल योजना का विकास अधिकारियों से सर्वे कराएं तथा जिन योजनाओं से लोगों को लाभ मिल रहा है उनके बिजली बिल जमा कराएं तथा जिन योजनाओं से लोगों को लाभ नहीं हो रहा है उनके कनेक्शन कटाने की कार्रवाई कराएं। उन्होंने कहा कि अधिकारी अपने दायित्वों का पालन करते हुए राजस्थान संपर्क पोर्टल व मुख्यमंत्री हेल्प लाइन पर दर्ज एवं अन्य बकाया प्रकरणों का शीघ्रता से निराकरण करें। उन्होंने को प्रभावी मॉनिटरिंग कर संबंधित प्रकरण की जांच कर रिपोर्ट भेजने के लिए पाबंद किया। उन्होंने बिजली विभाग के अधिकारियों को जिले में जले ट्रांसफार्मरों को शीघ्रता से बदले तथा शिकायतों का निराकरण समय पर करने के निर्देश दिए। एडीएम लोकेश कुमार मीणा ने जन कल्याणकारी योजनाओं की समीक्षा की तथा समय पर लक्ष्य अर्जित करने की बात कही। बैठक में जिला परिषद के सीईओ एल.के. बालोत, सहायक निदेशक प्यारे लाल सोथवाल, एसीएम मनीषा बालोत, उपवन संरक्षक वी. केतन कुमार, पीडब्ल्यूडी के एसई एच.के. मीणा, बिजली निगम के आर.के. मीणा,जलदाय विभाग से राम निवास मीणा, सीएमएचओ डाॅ. बी.के. बजाज, आयुक्त सुरेन्द्र मीना, संयुक्त निदेशक पशुपालन डाॅ. निरंजन लाल शर्मा, आयुर्वेद विभाग के उप निदेशक सुधाकर शर्मा, एडी पीआररामजी लाल मीणा, एडीईओ मनीषा जैमन उपस्थित थे।

