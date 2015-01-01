पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर परिषद चुनाव:नगर परिषद चुनाव के लिए एडवाेकेट सैनी काे बनाया पर्यवेक्षक

दौसा2 घंटे पहले
सीनियर एडवाेकेट डी.पी. सैनी काे नगर परिषद चुनाव के मद्देनजर पर्यवेक्षक नियुक्त किया है। इसके तहत एडवाेकेट सैनी काे वार्ड 10 व 11 से भाजपा के टिकट पर चुनाव लड़ने के लिए जितने लाेग आवेदन करेंगे, उनका जनता से फीड बैक लिया जाएगा। फिर पर्यवेक्षक सैनी संभावित प्रत्याशियाें की यथार्थ यानी ग्राउंड रिपाेर्ट तैयार कर जिलाध्यक्ष काे साैंपेंगे। उसी आधार पर जिलाध्यक्ष प्रत्याशियाें का चयन करेंगे। साथ ही डी.पी. सैनी काे वार्ड 8 व 9 की इंटर्नल (आंतरिक) रिपाेर्ट तैयार करने की जिम्मेदारी भी साैंपी गई है। पर्यवेक्षक सैनी का दाे टूक कहना है कि जाे दावेदार चुनाव बाद बिकूंगा नहीं का शपथ पत्र देंगे, उन्हीं की ग्राउंड रिपाेर्ट बनाकर भेजी जाएगी। विदित रहे कि राज्य सरकार ने नगर निकाय चुनावाें की अधिसूचना 7 नवंबर काे जारी की थी, जिसके अनुसार जिले में दाैसा, लालसाेट व बांदीकुई में 11 दिसंबर काे चुनाव कराए जाएंगे। सूचना जारी हाेने के साथ ही चुनाव में किस्मत आजमाने वाले लाेग सक्रिय हाे गए। दीपावली से ठीक 7 दिन पहले चुनाव की घाेषणा से मतदाताओं काे मिठाइयां खाने काे खूब मिलेंगे, क्याेंकि संभावित सभी प्रत्याशी चाहेंगे कि त्याेहार पर मिठाई खिलाकर मतदाताओं से संपर्क साधा जाए।

