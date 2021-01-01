पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

यात्रियों को राहत:फिर से दौड़ने लगी अजमेर-अमृतसर ट्रेन, दौसा व बांदीकुई में भी ठहराव, जयपुर से रात काे लाैटने वाले यात्रियों को राहत

दौसा6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अजमेर-अमृतसर ट्रेन चलने से दाैसा व बांदीकुई के यात्रियों काे अब जयपुर से रात काे लाैटने में सप्ताह में साताें ट्रेन की सुविधा मिलेगी। इसमें अमृतसर ट्रेन की साेमवार, बुधवार (2 दिन), चंडीगढ़ एक्सप्रेस की रविवार, मंगलवार, शुक्रवार (3 दिन) और हरिद्वार ट्रेन की सुविधा साेमवार, गुरुवार व शनिवार (3 दिन) काे मिलेगी। इसमें गौरतलब यह है कि अजमेर-अमृतसर गाड़ी संख्या 09613 साेमवार से फिर शुरू हाे गई, लेकिन गाड़ी संख्या 09611/09614 अजमेर-अमृतसर-अजमेर अभी रद्द रहेगी। गाड़ी संख्या 09613 अजमेर-अमृतसर प्रत्येक साेमवार व बुधवार काे शाम 5:55 बजे अजमेर से रवाना हाेगी, जाे रात 8:00 बजे जयपुर पहुंचेगी। जयपुर से रात 8:10 बजे चलकर 9:05 बजे दाैसा और 9:32 बजे बांदीकुई पहुंचने का निर्धारित समय है। इसी प्रकार गाड़ी संख्या 09717 जयपुर-चंडीगढ़ वाया दौलतपुर चाैक एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन प्रत्येक रविवार, मंगलवार व शुक्रवार काे रात 8:35 बजे जयपुर से चलेगी, जाे 9:24 बजे दाैसा और 9:50 बजे बांदीकुई पहुंचेगी। तीसरी ट्रेन उदयपुर-हरिद्वार गाड़ी संख्या 09609 प्रत्येक साेमवार, गुरुवार व शनिवार काे दाेपहर 1:05 बजे उदयपुर से चलकर रात 9:50 बजे जयपुर आएगी, जाे फिर 10:00 बजे जयपुर से चलकर 10:49 बजे दाैसा और 11:15 बजे बांदीकुई पहुंचेगी। वापसी में अमृतसर से गाड़ी संख्या 09612 प्रत्येक मंगलवार व गुरुवार काे दाेपहर 1:25 बजे चलकर दूसरे दिन यानी बुधवार व शुक्रवार काे सुबह 4:59 बजे बांदीकुई और 5:21 बजे दाैसा आएगी। उधर दौलतपुर चाैक से गाड़ी संख्या 09718 प्रत्येक साेमवार, बुधवार व शनिवार काे दाेपहर 2:35 बजे रवाना हाेगी, जाे 664 किमी का सफर तय कर दूसरे दिन मंगलवार, गुरुवार, रविवार काे सुबह 4:44 बजे बांदीकुई और 5:06 बजे दाैसा का समय है। इसी प्रकार गाड़ी संख्या 09610 हरिद्वार से प्रत्येक साेमवार, बुधवार व शनिवार काे शाम 5:55 बजे प्रस्थान कर दूसरे दिन अर्थात मंगलवार, गुरुवार व रविवार काे सुबह 4:19 बजे बांदीकुई व 4:41 बजे दाैसा आएगी। किराए की बात करें ताे चंडीगढ़ व अमृतसर ट्रेन का दाैसा से अलवर तक का 75 रुपए है, जबकि हरिद्वार ट्रेन दाैसा से अलवर का किराया 65 रुपए लगेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser