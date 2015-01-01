पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महाविद्यालय में प्रवेश के लिए आवेदन:पाॅलिटेक्निक महाविद्यालय में प्रवेश के लिए आवेदन 20 से

दौसा
पाॅलिटेक्निक महाविद्यालय में सत्र 2020-21 के लिए संस्थान स्तर पर सीधे प्रवेश की तृतीय चरण प्रक्रिया के अंतर्गत द्वितीय वर्ष में 20 नवंबर से एवं प्रथम वर्ष (इंजीनियरिंग व नाॅन इंजीनियरिंग) में 23 नवंबर से प्रवेश प्रक्रिया शुरू की जाएगी। महाविद्यालय के प्राचार्य ने बताया कि राज्य सरकार द्वारा छात्र हितों को ध्यान में रखते हुए इच्छुक अभ्यर्थियों को अवसर देने के लिए प्रवेश प्रक्रिया शुरू की है। उन्होंने बताया कि द्वितीय वर्ष में 20 से 24 नवंबर तक व प्रथम वर्ष में 23 से 26 नवंबर तक प्रवेश ले सकेंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि महाविद्यालय में वांछित शाखा नहीं मिलने पर अभ्यर्थी अन्य महाविद्यालयों में अपनी सुविधानुसार प्रत्येक दिवस उपलब्ध सीटों की जानकारी प्राप्त कर प्रवेश लेने जा सकता है। आवेदन फार्म तकनीकी शिक्षा निदेशालय की वेब साइट पर उपलब्ध है। उसी दिन मैरिट के अनुसार व्यक्तिगत साक्षात्कार से प्रवेश ले सकेंगे। संस्थान में 300 रुपए नकद अथवा डीडी शुल्क के रूप में जमा करा सकते हैं। डिप्लोमा इंजीनियरिंग पाठ्यक्रमों के लिए 10वीं की परीक्षा राजस्थान बोर्ड या उसके समकक्ष उत्तीर्ण होना चाहिए। द्वितीय वर्ष में प्रवेश के लिए 12वीं विज्ञान व गणित अथवा जीव विज्ञान के साथ उत्तीर्ण आईटीआई, 12वीं वोकेशनल एजुकेशन से उत्तीर्ण होना चाहिए। सभी पाठ्यक्रमों में प्रवेश के लिए कोई आयु सीमा नहीं है। प्रथम वर्ष इंजीनियरिंग, नाॅन इंजीनियरिंग तथा द्वितीय वर्ष में प्रवेश के लिए हेल्प डेस्क व राजकीय पॉलिटेक्निक महाविद्यालय से प्राप्त की जा सकती है।

