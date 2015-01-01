पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कर्मचारी विरोधी नीतियों के विरोध में गिरफ्तारी दी:कोरोनाकाल की वेतन कटौती और कर्मचारी विरोधी नीतियों के विरोध में गिरफ्तारी दी

दौसाएक घंटा पहले
राज्य सरकार द्वारा की जा रही वेतन कटौती एवं कर्मचारी विरोधी नीतियों के विरोध में अखिल राजस्थान राज्य कर्मचारी संयुक्त महासंघ के कर्मचारियों ने बुधवार को कलेक्ट्रेट पर प्रदर्शन कर सत्याग्रह किया। कर्मचारियों ने जेल भरो आंदोलन के तहत गिरफ्तारियां दी। कर्मचारियों ने सरकार के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की और मुख्यमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन कलेक्टर को सौंपा। जिलाध्यक्ष ओम प्रकाश शर्मा ने बताया कि राज्य सरकार ने कोरोना में ड्यूटी दे रहे कर्मचारियों की वेतन कटौती कर अन्याय किया है। कर्मचारियों को प्रोत्साहन देने के स्थान पर मार्च माह में 16 दिन का वेतन स्थगित कर रखा है। जिसका आज तक भुगतान नहीं किया गया। समर्पित अवकाश का नगद भुगतान रोक कर जनवरी 2020 से जुलाई 2021 तक महंगाई भत्ता को स्थगित कर दीपावली बोनस को नगद भुगतान नहीं कर जीपीएफ में जमा कर रही है। बोनस को दो भागों में विभाजित किये जाने से कर्मचारियों को छलावा एवं निराशा महसूस हो रही है। सरकार कोविड-19 के नाम पर प्रत्येक अधिकारी व कर्मचारी से लगभग डेढ़ से ₹2 लाख वसूल करना चाहती है। जिसे किसी भी हालत में बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। सावंत कमेटी की रिपोर्ट लागू नहीं की जा रही है एवं कर्मचारियों के सामूहिक अवकाश हड़ताल के अधिकार को बहाल नहीं किया जा रहा है। प्रदेश के राज्य कर्मियों, बोर्ड निगम स्वायत्तशासी संस्थाओं, पंचायती राज एवं सहकारी संस्थाओं के कार्मिकों के वेतन से सरकार द्वारा जबरन वसूली की जा रही है। इन्होंने दी गिरफ्तारी जिलाध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश शर्मा, वरिष्ठ उपाध्यक्ष फैलीराम मीणा, महामंत्री अखिलेश शर्मा, उपाध्यक्ष राकेश नागर, मोहन लाल सैनी, दामोदर प्रसाद शर्मा, कजोड़ मल मीणा, मुकेश कुमार मीणा, मथुरेश प्रसाद मीणा, राम रूप खटाना, गोविंद शर्मा, रघुवीर अवस्थी, सीताराम मीणा आदि ने गिरफ्तारी दी।

