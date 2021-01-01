पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Jaipur
  Dausa
  Ashram Express Coach No. S 9 Reported To Be A Terrorist, Three Police Stations Surrounded And Investigated, Information Turned Out To Be False, The Caller Was In Custody

आश्रम एक्सप्रेस में आतंकवादी होने का मामला झूठा:आश्रम एक्सप्रेस के कोच नं. एस-9 में आतंकवादी होने की सूचना, तीन थानों की पुलिस ने घेरकर जांच की, सूचना झूठी निकली, कॉल करने वाला युवक हिरासत में

दौसा3 घंटे पहले
  • सूचना देने वाला युवक भी एस-9 में ही कर रहा था सफर, शक होने पर 100 नंबर पर सूचना दी, बांदीकुई में यात्रियों की जांच के बाद रवाना हुई ट्रेन

बांदीकुई दिल्ली से अहमदाबाद जा रही आश्रम एक्सप्रेस में सोमवार शाम आतंकवादी होने की सूचना से रेल प्रशासन हड़कंप मच गया। ट्रेन के बांदीकुई जंक्शन पहुंचने पर 3 थानों की पुलिस ने ट्रेन को घेर लिया और जांच की। लेकिन मामला झूठा निकला। पुलिस ने सूचना देने वाले युवक को हिरासत में ले लिया।शाम 6:40 पर अलवर जीआरपी थाने से बांदीकुई जीआरपी थाने में सूचना आई कि आश्रम एक्सप्रेस के कोच नंबर एस 9 में आतंकवादी है। ट्रेन के बांदीकुई जंक्शन पहुंचने से पहले ही जीआरपी, आरपीएफ एवं सिविल पुलिस के जवानों ने जंक्शन के प्लेटफार्म नंबर 3 पर घेरा डाल दिया। कुछ ही देर में ट्रेन के पहुंचने पर 25 से अधिक पुलिस जवानों ने एस 9 कोच को घेर लिया और अंदर घुस कर प्रत्येक यात्री की जांच की। मामला झूठा मिलने पर जिस यात्री ने सूचना दी। उसके मोबाइल नंबर के आधार पर उसे ट्रेन से उतार लिया और जीआरपी थाने ले गई। थाना प्रभारी हजारीलाल ने बताया कि पकड़े गए युवक का नाम वेदमनी सिंह है। यह वासना गुजरात का रहने वाला है। आश्रम एक्सप्रेस से दिल्ली से अहमदाबाद जा रहा था। युवक से पूछताछ की जा रही है। मामले की सूचना पर देर शाम बांदीकुई थाना प्रभारी राजेंद्र मीणा जीआरपी थाने पहुंचे और युवक से पूछताछ की।

युवक बोला- कोच में फैमिली सहित यात्रा कर रहे कश्मीरी लोग खून की नदियां बहने की बात कर रहे थे

पकड़े गए युवक ने प्रारंभिक पूछताछ में बताया कि वह ट्रेन के S9 कोच में अपनी फैमिली के साथ जा रहा था। इस कोच में कुछ कश्मीरी लोग बैठे थे जो आपस में खून की नदियां बहने जैसी बात कर रहे थे । शक होने पर उन्होंने 100 नंबर पर इसकी सूचना दी। पुलिस ने बताया कि कश्मीरी लोग अपनी फैमिली सहित यात्रा कर रहे थे। पूछताछ करने पर ऐसी कोई बात सामने नहीं आई। युवक ने पुलिस को बताया कि अहमदाबाद में एक प्राइवेट बैंक में मैनेजर के पद पर तैनात है। दिल्ली में एक शादी समारोह से लौट रहा था। ट्रेन के बांदीकुई जंक्शन पहुंचने के साथ ही पुलिस जवानों ने कोच को चारों तरफ से घेर लिया। किसी को ट्रेन से उतरने नहीं दिया। मामला झूठा निकलने पर यात्रियों ने राहत की सांस ली।

