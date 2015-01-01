पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपयोगी:घायल गायाें काे चिकित्सालय ले जाने के लिए ऑटोमेटिक एंबुलेंस

दौसा2 घंटे पहले
  • एक्सीडेंट में घायल पशुओं काे उठाने के लिए अलवर जैसी वाहन सुविधा मिले ताे क्षेत्र में बड़ी राहत

नगर परिषद कमिश्नर सुरेंद्र मीणा की पहल पर दाैसा में एक्सीडेंट में घायल गायाें काे पशु चिकित्सालय व गोशाला तक पहुंचाने के लिए एंबुलेंस-108 की तर्ज पर वाहन सुविधा की शुरुआात की गई, जाने सूचना मिलते ही घायल गायाें काे उठाने की खातिर घटना स्थल के लिए रवाना हाेती है। कमिश्नर मीणा की पहल सराहनीय और उपयोगी है, लेकिन घायल गायाें काे उठाने की दृष्टि से गाड़ी आरामदायक नहीं है। गाड़ी के पीछे रैंप की भांति घायल गायाें काे चढ़ाया जाता है, जिससे नगर परिषद की टीम काे गायाें काे गाड़ी में चढ़ाने के लिए काफी मशक्कत करनी पड़ती है।दूसरी और अलवर में घायल गायाें काे उठाने के लिए ऑटोमेटिक एंबुलेंस है, जिसके अंदर लाेह का एक चाैकाेर बाॅक्स है। बाॅक्स का साइज 6 बाई 3 है, जिसे गायाें काे चढ़ाने के लिए गाड़ी में लगी लिफ्ट से उतारकर जमीन पर रखा जाता है। इससे घायल गायाें काे खींच कर या पीछे से धक्का देकर गाड़ी में चढ़ाना नहीं पड़ता, बल्कि गाय आसानी से एंबुलेंस में चढ़ जाती हैं। दाैसा में घायल गायाें काे उपचार मुहैया कराने के लिए नगर परिषद की और से एक गाड़ी लगी है, जाने टाटा 407 जैसी गाड़ी है। गायाें काे चढ़ाने के लिए गाड़ी के पीछे के दाे पल्ले खुलते हैं, जिस पर रैंप की भांति गायाें काे चढ़ाया जाता है। गाड़ी के रैंप से चढ़ाते समय गाएं डरती/चाैंकती है, जाने गाड़ी में चढ़ने के लिए आगे की जगह पीछे और खिसकती हैं। इससे नगर परिषद की टीम काे गायाें काे गाड़ी में चढ़ाने के लिए काफी मशक्कत करनी पड़ती है।गायाें काे ले जाना आसान व आरामदायक अलवर में जाने एंबुलेंस है, वह ऑटोमेटिक और बहुत ही आरामदायक है। गाड़ी के अंदर ही एक 6 गुना 3 का लाेहे का बाॅक्स है। यह बाॅक्स गाड़ी में ही लगी लिफ्ट के जरिए उतारकर जमीन पर रखा जाता है, जिसमें गायाें काे लादना और ले जाना दाेनाें ही आसान व आरामदायक है। बाॅक्स की बनावट व साइज इस तरह का है कि चलती गाड़ी में गाय गिर नहीं सकती हैं। अलवर की एंबुलेंस में घायल गायाें काे सवार करने के लिए दाैसा की भांति मशक्कत नहीं पड़ती है। धरातल से करीब 6 ईंच की ऊंचाई से बाॅक्स में गायाें काे चढ़ाना व उतारना आसान है। अलवर में जाने एंबुलेंस है, उसकी कीमत 3.20 लाख रुपए है, जाने अहमदाबाद से मंगाई गई थी। इसी तरह की एंबुलेंस अब कोटपूतली में भी बनाई जाती है। कमिश्नर सुरेंद्र मीणा ठान लें ताे इसी तरह की एंबुलेंस दाैसा काे भी मिल सकती है, जिसे घायल गायाें काे सुविधा मिलेगी।

