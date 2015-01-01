पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अधिकारों के लिए जागरूक:बाल सप्ताह के तहत खेलों के माध्यम से किया अधिकारों के लिए जागरूक

दौसा2 घंटे पहले
  • चाइल्ड राइट्स एण्ड यू संस्था ने किए जागरूकता के कार्यक्रम

जिला बाल संरक्षण इकाई एवं बाल अधिकारिता विभाग व चाइल्ड राइट्स एण्ड यू संस्था के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में बाल अधिकार सप्ताह के तहत खेल प्रतियोगिता व वेबिनार का आयोजन किया गया।बाल अधिकार सप्ताह के दौरान बाल अधिकारों के प्रति जागरूकता के लिए मंगलवार को खेल प्रतियोगिताएं आयोजित की गई। सप्ताह के चौथे दिन राजकीय संप्रेषण एवं किशोर गृह आईसीएम प्रशिक्षण संस्थान में विभिन्न इंडोर व आउटडोर खेल कूद प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया गया। समन्वयक चाइल्ड लाइन सुरेन्द्र बोहरा ने बताया कि बाल अधिकार सप्ताह के के दौरान चाइल्ड लाइन टीम द्वारा गांवों में चाइल्ड लाइन 1098 के बारे मे जानकारी देकर जागरूक किया। बाल सप्ताह के दौरान किशोर न्याय बालकों की देखरेख और संरक्षण अधिनियम के प्रावधानों व कोविड-19 महामारी की गाइड लाइन की पालना करते हुए कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए जा रहे हैं। इस अवसर पर चाइल्ड लाइन जिला समन्वयक लेखराज शर्मा व चाइल्ड लाइन टीम टीम मेंबर कैलाश शर्मा, राकेश कुमार शर्मा, राजेंद्र प्रसाद मीणा उपस्थित थे। चाइल्ड लाइन जिलासमन्वयक लेखराज शर्मा ने बताया कि 18 नवंबर को सामाजिक दायित्वों के तहत साज सज्जा गतिविधि का आयोजन एवं उचित, अनुचित स्पर्श पर वर्चुअल कार्यशाला, 19 सुबह 11 से बाल देखरेख संस्थाओं में बाल समिति, चाइल्ड राइट्स क्लब की बैठक, दोपहर 2 बजे सेपुलिस अधिकारियों के साथ लैंगिक हिंसा के विषय पर वर्चुअल कार्यशाला व 20 नवम्बर को बाल अधिकारों से संबंधित मुद्दों पर ग्राम पंचायतों में विशेष ग्राम सभाओं का आयोजन व दोपहर 2 से स्वंयसेवी संस्थाओं के साथ वर्चुअल कार्यशाला का आयोजन ऑनलाइन किया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि बाल अधिकार सप्ताह के तहत 14 नवंबर से शुरू हुए सप्ताह के दौरान कार्यक्रमों में राजकीय व गैर राजकीय गृहों में दीपावली पर्व मनाया गया। इस दौरान बाल श्रम बाल भिक्षावृति, लैगिक हिंसा की रोकथाम के लिए जन जागरूकता अभियान, शपथ कार्यक्रम, चित्रकला, रंगोली प्रतियोगिता, प्रेरणा दायक फिल्म प्रदर्शन, पौधारोपण एवं किचन गार्डन का निर्माण, बाल श्रम, बाल नशा मुक्ति के विषय में वेबिनार का आयोजन ऑनलाइन किया जा चुका है।

