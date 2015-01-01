पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सफाई व्यवस्था ठफ:दुर्गंध से सांस लेना हुआ दुभर

दौसाएक घंटा पहले
शहर की छह माह से सफाई व्यवस्था नहीं होने से जिला मुख्यालय पर नागरिकों को महामारी की ओर बढ़ता देखकर भी जिम्मेदार अधिकारी मौन बैठे हुए हैं, वहीं महामारी के दौरान सफाई के नाम पर बजट को ठिकाने लगा दिया।जिला मुख्यालय पर छह माह से सफाई व्यवस्था पूरी तरह चरमराई हुई है। बारिश के दिनों में विशेष अभियान के लिए जारी बजट को कागजों में सफाई दिखाकर ठिकाने लगा दिया। जबकि नालों की सफाई नहीं होने से बारिश का पानी सड़कों पर भर गया था, जिससे नागरिकों को काफी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ा था। शहर की काॅलोनियों में भी नालियां दुर्गंध के मारे सड़ने लगी है। जिससे लोगों का सांस लेना भी दुभर हो गया था। इसके बावजूद जनप्रतिनिधि व अधिकारी मौन साधे हुए हैं। सफाई नहीं होने से गंदगी के कारण महामारी का अंदेशा बना हुआ है। काॅलोनियों में सफाई नहीं होने से गंदगी के कारण जिला मुख्यालय के अधिकारी व जनप्रतिनिधि शहर को महामारी की ओर धकेल रहे हैं। नागिरकों द्वारा कई बार अधिकारियों से निवेदन करने के बाद भी सुनवाई नहीं हो रही। व्यक्तिगत तथा लिखित एवं मौखिक में शिकायत करने के बावजूद सफाई नहीं हो रही है।

अभियान के नाम परबजट लगा रहे हैं ठिकानेसरकार द्वारा कोरोना महामारी में सफाई को लेकर विशेष जागरूकता अभियान के नाम करोड़ों रुपए का बजट जारी किया था। लेकिन शहर में सफाई के नाम पर कुछ नहीं किया। शहर के मुख्य मार्गों व काॅलोनियों में कचरे के ढेर किसी भी अधिकारी को दिखाई नहीं दे रहे हैं। सफाई नहीं होने से गंदगी के कारण मच्छरों के प्रकोप दिनों दिन बढ़ता जा रहा है। जगह-जगह कचरे के ढेर लगे हुए हुए हैं, वहीं नालियों का गंदा पानी सड़कों पर फैल रहा है। लोगों को बीमारी का डर सताने लगा है।कलेक्टर के आदेश भी बेअसरकलेक्टर पीयूष समारिया ने पदभार ग्रहण करते ही शहर का दौरा किया था। इस पर शहर में जगह-जगह गंदगी व नालों में भरे कचरे के देखकर उन्होंने नगर परिषद के अधिकारियों को मौके पर ही लताड़ लगाते हुए शीघ्र शहर में सफाई व नालों की सफाई करने के निर्देश दिए थे, लेकिन 6 माह गुजर जाने के बावजूद अधिकारियों पर कलेक्टर के आदेश भी बेअसर दिखाई दे रहे हैं।इन काॅलोनियों में गंदगी के ढेरगायत्री नगर, अशोक नगर, आनंद काॅलोनी, गणेश नगर, घास मंडी, भटियारा, राजा काॅलोनी, नई मंडी रोड, सैंथल मोड़ सहित कई मोहल्ले में सफाई नहीं होने से गंदगी के ढेर लगे हुए हैं। वहीं फलसा वाला बालाजी, रेलवे स्टेशन, मंडी रोड, गुप्तेश्वर रोड, नागौरी पुलिया, आगरा रोड, महेश्वरा रोड, सैंथल मोड़, मानगंज आदि नालों की सफाई नहीं हुई।

