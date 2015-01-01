पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राहत:पटाखों पर बैन का असर; न धमाके ना धुआं, एक्यूआई 300 से 100 पर

दौसा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दमा व कोरोना के मरीजों को राहत, प्रदूषण नहीं होने से धुंध या शहर के ऊपर गैस का गुबार नहीं बना, लोग आसानी से सांस ले रहे
  • 50 लाख के पटाखों का व्यवसाय नहीं हुआ

इस बार दीपावली पर पटाखों की बिक्री पर रोक से हवा में प्रदूषण आधा ही रह गया है। पिछली बार दौसा में एक्यूआई लेवल 300 से ऊपर था, जो इस बार 100 के करीब रहने का अनुमान है।कोरोना महामारी के कारण प्रदूषण कम करने के लिए पटाखों पर बैन लगा दिया गया। इससे प्रदूषण कम होने से मरीजों को भी राहत मिली है। हर बार दीपावली पर वायु प्रदूषण के कारण लोगों को श्वास व दमा की तकलीफ बढ़ती थी, लेकिन इस बार यह समस्या नहीं आई। इसमें खास बात यह रही कि श्वास व कोरोना मरीजों को पटाखों के धुएं से निजात मिल गई। अस्पतालों में ओपीडी में श्वास के मरीजों की संख्या नगण्य होना भी इस बात का द्योतक है कि इस बार पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध से वायु गुणवत्ता अच्छी रही है। हालाकि जिले में वाहनों व औद्यौगिक इकाइयों के कारण वायु में प्रदूषण तो है, लेकिन औद्यौगिक क्षेत्रों को छोड़ दें तो इसका स्तर खतरनाक नहीं है। गौरतलब है कि बीते कुछ दिनों में दिल्ली-एनसीआर के लगभग सभी इलाकों में एक्यूआई 300-450 तक रहा है। दौसा में यह 98-158 तक रहा है। पीएमओ डाॅ. आर.डी. मीणा ने बताया कि पटाखों के प्रदूषण से श्वास के मरीजों में करीब 25 फीसदी कमी आई है। इससे कोरोना के मरीजों कोबड़ी राहत मिली है। फिजीशियन डाॅ. डी.एन. शर्मा बताते हैं कि पटाखों पर बैन से उनके पास श्वास के 10-15 फीसदी मरीज कम हो गए।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू दौसा में फिलहाल एक्यूआर नापने का सेंसर लगा हुआ नहीं है। इस दीपावली पर लोग काफी कम प्रदूषण महसूस कर रहे हैं। गत वर्षों की दीपावली के बजाय इस वर्ष वातावरण में दम घुटने वाली गैस और एयरोसोल के पार्टिकल्स कम होने के कारण धुंध या शहर के ऊपर गैस का गुबार नहीं बना।डाॅ. सी.पी. महेंद्रा, सह आचार्य, वनस्पति शास्त्र, राजकीय महाविद्यालय, दौसा दौसा में आरओ स्टेशन नहीं है। ऐसे में पूरे राजस्थान के औसत या जयपुर के आधार पर प्रदूषण मापा जाता है। आदर्श नगर जयपुर के 03 सीएएक्यूएमएस के औसत आंकड़ों के आधार पर प्रदूषकों के स्तर में 54 प्रतिशत कमी पाई गई।पशुपतिता नंद, प्रवक्ता, राजस्थान राज्य प्रदूषण नियंत्रण मंडल, जयपुर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें