कॉलेज में क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता:फ्रंड्स क्लब को हरा कर बीबीसी ने जीता उद्‌घाटन मैच

  • दूसरे मुकाबले में कुन्दन हीरोज ने हिटमैन को पराजित किया

बांदीकुई राजेश पायलट क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता का उद‌्घाटन मैच में बीबीसी की टीम ने जीता।प्रतियोगिता का उद‌्घाटन मैच बीबीसी व फ्रंड्स क्लब के बीच हुआ। जिसमें बीबीसी की टीम ने जीत दर्ज की। दूसरा मैच हिटमैन व कुन्दन हीरोज के बीच हुआ। जिसमें कुन्दन हीरोज ने जीत दर्ज की। उद्घाटन समारोह में नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष श्रीमती इंद्रा बैरवा ने खिलाड़ियों का उत्साहवर्धन किया। वाईस चेयरमैन राजेश शर्मा ने कहा कि बांदीकुई खेल नगरी के नाम से जानी जाती है। इस दौरान यूथ क्लब सेवा समिति के अध्यक्ष माही गुर्जर, कांग्रेस जिला महासचिव अमन झालानी, कांग्रेस सेवा दल के अध्यक्ष पीयूष झालानी, पूर्व पार्षद रतन पटेल, रविन्द्र बैरवा, चेतन प्रकाश कुन्दन, डॉ. ज्ञान प्रकाश मेहरा, मोती पीटीआई, मुकेश कुन्दन, सोनू मुस्ताक, टिंकू जारवाल, समीर खान, सागर चौधरी, अरुण सारसर सहित अन्य लोग मौजूद रहे।अंडर 14 क्रिकेट मैच में ग्रुप बी विजयीबांदीकुई| स्पार्टन क्रिकेट एकेडमी बांदीकुई के तत्वावधान में अंडर 14 क्रिकेट मैच का आयोजन किया गया। ग्रुप ए और ग्रुप बी के बीच खेला गया। एकेडमी हेड कोच अनिल शर्मा ने बताया कि ग्रुप बी ने टॉस जीत कर पहले बॉलिंग करने का फैसला किया। ग्रुप ए ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए निर्धारित 20 ओवर मे 120 रन बनाए। जिसमें लोकेश गुर्जर ने 36 रन, जीवान्श बोहरा ने 53 रन बनाए। रेहान अहमद ने 2 विकेट लिए। ग्रुप बी ने बाद मे बैटिंग करते हुए 17 ओवर में ही मैच जीत लिया। अमन तिवारी ने 45 रन, प्रियांशु ठाकुरिया ने 38 रन बनाए। कर्तव्य पोसवाल ने ताबड़ तोड़ बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 36 रन बनाया और मैच को 7 विकेट से जीत लिया। इस मैच के दौरान नेशनल खिलाड़ी नवाब अहमद, अकादमी कोच सौरभ शर्मा, राहुल तिवारी मौजूद थे।भवानी क्लब ने जीता फुटबॉल का मैत्री मैचदौसा| मान क्लब की ओर से गणतंत्र दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर फुटबॉल का मैत्री मैच सोमवार को भवानी क्लब एवं मान के मध्य मान क्लब स्टेडियम में खेला गया। इसमें भवानी क्लब ने एक के मुकाबले दो गोल से जीत दर्ज की। कार्यक्रम की मुख्य अतिथि नगर परिषद सभापति ममता चौधरी रही। अध्यक्षता पूर्व सभापति राजकुमार जायसवाल ने की। सभापति व पार्षद जितेंद्र डीगवाल, रेशम देवी राजोरिया, पुष्पा घोसी, यास्मीन बानो का सम्मान किया गया। संयोजक समरवीर सिंह ने बताया कि आगामी दिसंबर माह में नेशनल टूर्नामेंट कराने की व्यापार एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष राकेश चौधरी ने घोषणा की। इस अवसर पर क्लब के सचिव सत्येंद्र शर्मा, राजेंद्र हरियाणा, सुरेश घोषी, सुनील बडेरा, ओमप्रकाश बापीवाल, कृष्ण अवतार शर्मा, कपिल राजोरिया, मुकेश गांधी, इंद्ररमण, अक्षय सिंह, मुकेश शर्मा, राजेंद्र भातरा आदि थे।

