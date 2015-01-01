पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

11 दिन से इंटरनेट बंद रहने से लाेग परेशान:भास्कर का सवाल : 11 दिन से इंटरनेट बंद रहने से लाेग परेशान हैं कलेक्टर बोले : जिन्हें परेशानी हाे रही है, उन्हें मेरे पास भिजवा दाे

दौसाएक घंटा पहले
  • कलेक्टर के बेतुके तर्क पर बोले संभागीय आयुक्त : पद की गरिमा नहीं भूले, समय सबको सीखा देता है

जिले में इंटरनेट सेवा बंद हाेने से चाैतरफा बच्चाें से लेकर बुजुर्ग तथा 5 से 50 हजार रुपए तक का डेली काराेबार करने वाले व्यापारी आदि सभी अति परेशान हैं। इसमें महत्वपूर्ण बात यह है कि इंटरनेट 11 दिन से बंद है, ऐसे में लाेग यह जानना चाहते हैं कि इंटरनेट चालू कब हाेगा।लाेगाें की समस्या जायज है, जिनकी डिमांड है कि इंटरनेट सेवा तत्काल चालू की जाए। लाेगाें की समस्या के मद्देनजर कलेक्टर से इंटरनेट चालू करने के बारे में पूछा ताे जवाब दिया कि जिन्हें परेशानी हाे रही है, उन्हें मेरे पास भिजवा दाे।हिंडाैन सिटी अंतर्गत पीलूपुरा में गुर्जर आंदाेलन की आहट के साथ ही कलेक्टर पीयूष समारिया ने आदेश जारी कर 31 अक्टूबर काे आधी रात बाद से इंटरनेट सेवा बंद कर दी। अगले दिन 1 नवंबर से गुर्जर समाज के लाेग पीलूपुरा में पटरियाें पर बैठ गए। तब ही से जिले में इंटरनेट सेवा बंद है। शुरुआत में 2-4 दिन लाेग बाेले नहीं, जिन्हें उम्मीद थी कि जल्द ही इंटरनेट सेवा बहाल हाे जाएगी। फिर जैसे-जैसे समय बढ़ता गया ताे इंटरनेट बंद रहने से लाेगाें की टेंशन और परेशानी दाेनाें बढ़ती गई। बुधवार काे 11 दिन हाे गए, लेकिन इंटरनेट सेवा पर लाॅक जारी है। इस दिनाें त्याेहारी सीजन है, लेकिन जिधर देखा और जाओ, उधर सिर्फ इंटरनेट बंद हाेने से परेशानी की चर्चा सुनाई देती है। भास्कर कार्यालय में भी लाेगाें के फाेन आते हैं कि इंटरनेट कब शुरू हाेगा। लाेगाें की परेशानी और इंटरनेट सेवा बहाल करने के सिलसिले में कलेक्टर पीयूष समारिया से पूछा ताे बाेले कि जाे लाेग परेशान हैं, उन्हें मेरे पास भेज देना। जनहित में पूछे गए सवाल पर कलेक्टर के इस तरह का जवाब सुनकरहैरानी हुई। समय सब काे सीखा देता है : कलेक्टर के जवाब और आम लाेगाें की पीड़ा के मद्देनजर संभागीय आयुक्त साेमनाथ मिश्रा से बात कि ताे उन्हाेंने बिना नाम लिए कहा कि समय सब काे सीखा देता है। उन्हाेंने कहा कि काेई कितना भी बड़ा हाे, लेकिन उसे पद की गरिमा और शालीनता काे नहीं भूलना चाहिए। इंटरनेट सेवा कब तक बहाल हाेगी, इस पर संभागीय आयुक्त बाेले, परिस्थितियाें से आप भी वाकिफ है। गाैरतलब है कि संभागीय आयुक्त मिश्रा के माेबाइल पर 6 मिनट 26 सेकंड बात हुई। इस दाैरान उन्हाेंने जिले के हालात, गुर्जर आंदाेलन की स्थिति और आगे क्या रूख रहेगा, इस बारे में पूरी जानकारी दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

