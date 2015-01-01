पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महिला सशक्तिकरण दिवस:भाविप ने मनाया महिला सशक्तिकरण दिवस

दौसा21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

झांसी की रानी लक्ष्मी बाई की जयंती पर गुरुवार को अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद द्वारा नारी सशक्तिकरण दिवस मनाया गया।इस अवसर पर संगठन प्रांत छात्रा प्रमुख नीलम गुर्जर एवं नगर मंत्री विशाल जोशी ने बताया कि संगठन ने नारी सशक्तिकरण दिवस पर दौसा ज़िला अस्पताल में रानी लक्ष्मी बाई के चित्र पर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित की। अस्पताल के महिला वार्ड में दूध एवं बिस्किट का वितरण किया है। संगठन के ज़िला संयोजक लोकेश भांकरी ने बताया कि विद्यार्थी परिषद द्वारा ज़िले की सभी इकाइयों पर नारी सशक्तिकरण सम्बन्धी विभिन्न कार्यक्रम किए गए हैं। इस दौरान जिला सहप्रमुख डॉ. शिवराज बामनवास, नगर सहमंत्री ओमप्रकाश मीणा, हर्षित गुर्जर खेडला, छात्रावास प्रमुख गोविंद प्रधान व अजय शर्मा, विजेन्द्र डूंगरपुर, रोहित शर्मा, सचिन मीना उपस्थित रहे।सिकंदरा|एबीवीपी सिकंदरा की ओर से रानी लक्ष्मीबाई की जयंती पर कार्यकर्ताओं ने मास्क वितरित किए। इस दौरान नगर मंत्री हरिमोहन सैनी, जयराम सैनी, इकाई अध्यक्ष रामकेश सैनी, महेश सैनी, सतीश सैनी, भागचंद सहित अन्य मौजूद थे।

मेहंदीपुर बालाजी|गुरूवार को अखिल भारतीय विधार्थी परिषद व मेहंदीपुर बालाजी युवाशक्ति कार्यकर्ताओं ने महारानी लक्ष्मी बाई की जयंती मनाई। जयंती कार्यक्रम युवा शक्ति अध्यक्ष जान सिंघल, प्रधानाचार्य दयान्द पंचौली की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित हुआ।बांदीकुई|अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद इकाई बांदीकुई की ओर से झांसी की रानी लक्ष्मीबाई की जयंती सिकंदरा रोड स्थित संघ कार्यालय पर मनाई गई। विद्यार्थी परिषद रानी लक्ष्मीबाई की जयंती को नारी शक्ति दिवस के रूप में मनाता हैं। इस दौरान संगोष्ठी का आयोजन भी किया गया।लालसोट|उपखंड मुख्यालय पर अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद के कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा रानी लक्ष्मीबाई जयंती समारोह पूर्वक मनाई गई। इस अवसर पर राजकीय सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र स्त्री एवं प्रसूति विभाग में महिला मरीजों को फल वितरित कर उनके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना की गई।महवा|एबीवीपी महवा के नगर मंत्री शुभम जायसवाल के नेतृत्व में एबीवीपी कार्यकर्ताओ ने राजकीय स्वास्थ्य केंद्र महवा में महिलाओं को फल वितरित कर महारानी लक्ष्मीबाई की जयंती मनाई गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें