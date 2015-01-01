पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शोध:बायोग्रेडेबल नैनो फार्मूलेशन से 21 दिन तक तरोताजा रहेंगे फल-सब्जियां

दौसा2 घंटे पहले
डॉ महेंद्र मीणा।
  • दौसा के छात्र डॉ. महेंद्र मीना ने विकसित की तकनीक, पेटेंट भी मिला, बायोग्रेडेबल होने की वजह से स्वास्थ्य पर कोई बुरा असर नहीं
  • 1000 किलो फल-सब्जियां सुरक्षित रखने के लिए महज एक रुपया खर्च

देश में प्रतिवर्ष फलों और सब्जियों की करीब 30 प्रतिशत पैदावार तुड़ाई से लेकर बाजार में पहुंचने तक ख़राब हो जाती है। इससे प्रतिवर्ष लगभग 1 लाख करोड़ रुपए का नुकसान होता है। इस समस्या से निजात दिलाने के लिए राजस्थान कृषि अनुसंधान संस्थान दुर्गापुरा जयपुर के पीएचडी छात्र महेंद्र मीना पुत्र मानसिंह मीना ने ऐसी तकनीक ईजाद की जो 21 दिनों तक सब्जी व फलों को तरोताजा रखेगी।

पूरी तरह से बायोग्रेडेबल (स्वयं विघटित होने वाला) इस नैनो फार्मूलेशन का अन्य केमिकल की तरह कोई बुरा असर भी नहीं होगा। दौसा निवासी डॉ. महेंद्र मीना का शोध पत्र नेचर साइंस में प्रकाशित हुआ है। महज़ 24 वर्ष की आयु में ही इस बायोग्रेडेबल नैनो फार्मूलेशन को विकसित करने पर उन्हें पेटेंट मिला है। महेंद्र मीना ने इस सफलता का श्रेय अपने माता-पिता एवं डॉ. विनोद सहारन व सहयोगी वैज्ञानिकों और शोध छात्रों को दिया है।

जोबनेर कृषि विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति प्रो. जे. एस. संधू ने बताया की यह नैनो फार्मूलेशन मनुष्य के बाल से 40 हज़ार गुना पतला है। इसमें बायो-पॉलिमर का उपयोग किया गया है, जो एक प्रकार की बहुलक शर्करा है, जो पूरी तरह सुरक्षित एवं पर्यावरण के अनुकूल है और इसकी लागत भी बहुत कम है। 1 लीटर पानी में 1 ग्राम से भी कम नैनो फार्मूलेशन का उपयोग में करना पड़ता है। लैब में एक किलो नैनो फार्मूलेशन तैयार करने में महज़ 1600 रुपए का खर्चा आया। जबकि यह अधिक मात्रा में बनेगा तो इससे भी सस्ता पड़ेगा।

नैनो फॉर्मुलेशन एक प्रकार का पाउडर है। इसको उपयोग बिलकुल आसान है। फलों को 0.04 प्रतिशत नैनो फॉर्मुलेशन के घोल में 6 मिनट तक डुबाकर किसी साफ़ जगह रख दें। जहां सामान्यत: फल-सब्जियां एक सप्ताह में ख़राब हो जाते है वहीं नैनोफ़ॉर्मूलेशन से उपचार करके किसान फल-सब्जियों को दो-तीन सप्ताह तक ताज़ा रखकर मंडी में उचित दाम पा सकते है।

इस प्रकार के नैनो फार्मूलेशन के कवच से फल एवं सब्जियों की गुणवत्ता को बिना किसी कोल्ड स्टोर या फ्रिज के लम्बे समय तक ताज़ा रखा जा सकता है जिससे किसान तुड़ाई करने के बाद इनको धोकर मंडी तक ले जाने में इनकी गुणवत्ता तथा चमक बरकरार रहेगी। इससे किसानों को उनकी फसल का पूरा दाम मिलेगा।

पूरी तरह से बायोग्रेडेबल होने की वजह से नैनोफ़ॉर्मूलेशन का मानव स्वास्थ्य पर कोई बुरा असर भी नहीं होता है। इस नैनो फार्मूलेशन के तहत बायोग्रेडेबल पॉलीमर एवं कैल्सियम-कॉपर का बारीक़ पाउडर पानी में घोल कर फलों और सब्जियों को धोया जाता है जिससे यह फंगस-बैक्टीरिया से सुरक्षित हो जाते है।

