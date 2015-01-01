पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर परिषद चुनाव:भाजपा ने वार्ड पर्यवेक्षक नियुक्त किए, कांग्रेस ने 16 सदस्यीय चयन समिति का किया गठन

दौसा2 घंटे पहले
  • टिकट वितरण की प्रक्रिया शुरू, चुनाव 11 दिसंबर को होंगे, दावेदार समर्थकों के साथ हार-जीत के समीकरण बैठाने लगे

नगर परिषद चुनाव के लिए राजनीतिक दलों में टिकट वितरण की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। ऐसे में टिकट के दावेदारों की सरगर्मी तेज हो गई है। दावेदार अपने समर्थकों के साथ हार-जीत के समीकरण बिठाने में जुट गए हैं।

भाजपा प्रत्याशी 10 से 12 नवंबर तक दे सकेंगे आवेदन

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के जिला मीडिया प्रभारी शिवकुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि पर्यवेक्षकों द्वारा सभी वार्डों में प्रत्याशियों से आवेदन लेने के लिए बैठक ली जाएगी। प्रत्याशी 10 से 12 नवंबर तक टिकट के लिए आवेदन पर्यवेक्षकों को दे सकेंगे। नगर अध्यक्ष विपिन जैन ने पार्षद प्रत्याशियों से आवेदन लेने के लिए वार्ड पर्यवेक्षकों की नियुक्ति की है। उन्होंने बताया कि मुरारी आभानेरी को वार्ड 1, 2, व 55 का पर्यवेक्षक नियुक्त किया है। इसी तरह नरेंद्र सोती 3, 4, आलोक जैन 5, 6, 7, प्रहलाद महेश्वरा 8, 9, दुर्गा प्रसाद सैनी 10, 11, शिव कुमार शर्मा 12, 13, सत्यनारायण धोंकरिया 14, 15, 17, हेमंत गुप्ता 16, 19, अश्विनी जोशी 20, 25, राधेश्याम शर्मा 18, 22, महेंद्र तिवाड़ी 26, 30, डॉ. प्रभु दयाल शर्मा 38, 40, मनीष वैद 36, 37, रामेश्वर बंसीवाल 23, 24, अनिल ओसवाल 51, अभय शंकर शर्मा 27, 28, 29, उर्मिला जोशी 46, 47, महावीर डोई 48, 49, विनोद वैद्य 50, रामोतार साहू 21, बिरदी चंद्र महावर 31, 33, यामीन खान 32, 34, 35, देवी सिंह बैरवा 39, 42, किरण डोरिया 41, 45 एवं श्रीनारायण शर्मा को वार्ड 52, 53, 54 का पर्यवेक्षक नियुक्त किया है।

कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों से 15 तक मांगे आवेदन नगर परिषद चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस ने 16 सदस्यीय चयन समिति का गठन किया है। प्रत्याशियों से टिकट के लिए आवेदन 15 नवंबर तक सुबह 11:00 से दोपहर 3:00 बजे के बीच जमा होंगे। इसमें दावेदार को पार्टी के 50 नए सदस्य बनाना जरूरी होगा। विधायक मुरारी लाल मीणा ने बताया कि समिति में अब्दुल माजिद, अवधेश शर्मा, मुरली मनोहर शर्मा, घनश्याम शर्मा, बाबूलाल निर्जर, राकेश चौधरी, गोपी शंकर चौधरी, रामनाथ राजोरिया, रामलाल गोठवाल, सुनील शर्मा, मनोहर लाल गुप्ता, रामनिवास मीणा, मानसिंह मीणा, कन्हैया लाल सैनी, महेंद्र मौर्य एवं पदम कसाना को शामिल किया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि समिति के सदस्य यदि चुनाव लड़ेंगे तो उन्हें समिति से बाहर कर दिया जाएगा।

