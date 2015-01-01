पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर निकाय चुनाव:भाजपा-कांग्रेस ने नहीं बांटे टिकट, दावेदार असमंजस में, जिले में दूसरे दिन 3 नगर निकायों में 8 दावेदारों ने दाखिल किए 13 नामांकन

दौसाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 1945 में दौसा नगर पालिका में 12 वार्ड थे, अब नगर परिषद में 55 वार्ड
  • दौसा नगर परिषद से 3, लालसोट नपा से 6 व बांदीकुई नपा से 4 अभ्यार्थियों ने नामांकन भरे

जिले में नगर निकाय चुनाव के दौरान मंगलवार दूसरे दिन को नगर पालिका बांदीकुई, लालसोट एवं नगर परिषद दौसा के 130 वार्डों में होने वाले चुनाव के लिए 8 प्रत्याशियों ने 13 नामांकन दाखिल किए हैं। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी पीयूष सामरिया ने बताया कि नामांकन दाखिल करने के दूसरे दिन नगर परिषद दौसा में 55 वार्डों के लिए होने वाले चुनाव के लिए 2 अभ्यार्थियों ने 3 नामांकन प्रस्तुत किए हैं।

उन्होंने बताया कि नगर पालिका बांदीकुई के 40 वार्डों में होने वाले चुनाव के लिए नामांकन दाखिल करने के दूसरे दिन 2 दावदारों द्वारा 4 नामांकन प्रस्तुत किए गए हैं। इसी प्रकार लालसोट नगर पालिका के 35 वार्डों में होने वाले चुनाव के लिए 4 दावेदारों ने 6 नामांकन प्रस्तुत किए। उन्होंने बताया कि जिले के तीनों नगर निकायों में नामांकन दाखिल करने के दूसरे दिन कुल 8 दावेदारों ने 13 नामांकन पेश किए हैं। टिकट वितरण को लेकर भाजपा और कांग्रेस में अभी भी घमासान मचा हुआ है। टिकट को लेकर प्रत्याशियों में असमंजस की स्थिति बनी हुई है।

कांग्रेस ने प्रत्याशी चयन के लिए उम्मीदवारों का पैनल तैयार किया है। जल्द ही प्रत्याशियों की घोषणा की जाएगी। पार्टी सूत्रों ने बताया कि एक-दो दिन में प्रत्याशियों की घोषणा कर दी जाएगी। नगर परिषद के 55 वार्डों में कांग्रेस में 180 के करीब दावेदार हैं। इसी तरह भाजपा के 300 से अधिक दावेदार हैं। भाजपा ने प्रत्याशियों का पैनल नहीं बनाया है। लेकिन जिला अध्यक्ष डॉ रतन तिवारी का कहना है कि 26 नवंबर तक प्रत्याशियों की घोषणा कर दी जाएगी।

दौसा में नगर पालिका का गठन आजादी से पहले वर्ष 1945 में हुआ। उस वक्त शहर में 12 वार्ड थे अब नगर परिषद में 55 वार्ड हो गए हैं। वहीं 60 हजार से अधिक मतदाता हैं। पहले पार्षदों व नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष का मनोनयन किया जाता था। 1946 में जयपुर राजघराने के अधीन टाउन इंप्रूवमेंट बोर्ड भी बनाया गया था। जिसे स्टेट काउंसिल के अधीन संचालित किया गया था। पहले अध्यक्ष मथरेश बिहारी माथुर 1 जुलाई 1945 को मनोनीत हुए थे। स्वतंत्रता के बाद 1948 में नगर पालिका के पहली बार चुनाव हुए। इसमें भी माथुर ही अध्यक्ष चुने गए थे। इसके बाद 14 जुलाई 1952 पं.नवलकिशोर शर्मा अध्यक्ष चुने गए।

23 नवंबर 1956 को नाथूलाल जोशी, 18 नवंबर 1958 को जे. के. जैन, 23 मार्च 1959 को रामजीलाल शर्मा, 10 जून 1961 को भगवान सहाय शर्मा, 11 नवंबर 1972 को विपिन बिहारी माथुर, 21 अगस्त 1976 को विनोद बिहारी शर्मा, 19 फरवरी 1982 को बाबूलाल जैन, 11 जुलाई 1984 को लक्ष्मण स्वरूप शर्मा, 29 अगस्त को 1990 को सुरेश घोसी, 7 जनवरी 1993 को अब्लुद माजिद कार्यवाहक, 31 मार्च 1993 को सत्यनारायण चौधरी, 29 अगस्त 1995 को सुरेश घोसी, 28 अगस्त 2000 को पिंकी राजोरिया, 2 जनवरी 2002 को प्रभुदयाल सैनी कार्यवाहक, 8 जनवरी 2002 को बिबन बानो कार्यवाहक, 7 फरवरी 2002 को कमला वर्मा कार्यवाहक, 28 फरवरी 2002 को प्रभुदयाल सैनी कार्यवाहक, 5 मार्च 2002 को पिंकी राजोरिया, 5 जून 2002 को प्रभुदयाल सैनी कार्यवाहक, 7 जनवरी 2003 को इंद्रा बंशीवाल, 29 अगस्त 2005 को पुष्पा घोषी, 8 दिसंबर 2006 को छाजी देवी मीणा, 21 फरवरी 2007 को शांति देवी मिश्र, 20 अगस्त 2010 को राजकुमार जायसवाल पालिकाध्यक्ष बने।

वर्ष 2012 में नगर परिषद का गठन
दौसा में वर्ष 2012 में नगर पालिका नगर परिषद में परिवर्तित हो गई। 21 अगस्त 2015 को राजकुमार जायसवाल नगर परिषद के सभापति बने। 3 जनवरी 2018 को वीरेंद्र कुमार शर्मा कार्यवाहक, 13 मार्च को 2018 को मुरलीमनोहर शर्मा व 26 अक्टूबर 2018 को राजकुमार जायसवाल सभापति बने।

नगर परिषद के 55 वार्डों में 60 हजार 373 मतदाता डालेंगे वाेट
दाैसा नगर परिषद के 55 पार्षद चुनने के लिए 60 हजार 373 मतदाता वाेट डालेंगे। इसमें 52.79 (31875) पुरुष और 47.20 फीसदी (28498) महिला मतदाता हैं। दाैसा नगर परिषद क्षेत्र में 55 वार्ड हैं, जिसमें सबसे कम 393 वाेटर वार्ड-1 में है। वहीं सर्वाधिक वाेटर वार्ड 21 में है, जिनकी संख्या 1816 है। पार्षद के लिए अगले माह 11 दिसंबर काे डाले जाएंगे। दाैसा शहर में 55 में से 17 वार्ड ऐसे हैं, जहां एक हजार से कम वाेटर हैं। इसमें वार्ड 1, 2, 5, 10, 12, 18, 23, 27, 28, 39, 43,46, 47, 51, 52, 53 और 54 शामिल हैं। शेष में एक हजार से ज्यादा मतदाता हैं। इस कड़ी में वार्ड 28 में 467 पुरुष, 462 महिला (अंतर 05), वार्ड 18 में पुरुष 462, महिला 447 (अंतर 15), वार्ड 32 में 592 पुरुष, 574 महिला (अंतर 18), वार्ड 10 में 478 पुरुष, महिला 469 (अंतर 19) अाैर वार्ड 39 में पुरुष 445 व महिला 422 (अंतर 23) है। महिला और पुरुष वाेटराें के बीच सर्वाधिक अंतराल वार्ड 48 में है, जहां 742 पुरुष और 565 महिला (अंतर 177) हैं।

भ्रष्टाचार से परे होता था विकास
दौसा नगर पालिका 1945 में अस्तित्व में आई। उस समय पहले चेयरमैन मथुरेश बिहारी माथुर बने। पहले चेयरमैन व पार्षद मनोनीत होते थे। शहर में 12 वार्ड थे। जयपुर स्टेट के मंत्री मिर्जा इस्माइल आए थे तब उन्होंने स्टेट काउंसिल के अधीन टाउन इंप्रूवमेंट बोर्ड बनाया था। इसके बाद 1948 में विधिवत चुनाव हुए और नगर पालिका में मथुरेश बिहारी माथुर चेयरमैन चुने गए। पंडित नवल किशोर शर्मा 1951 में चेयरमैन बने। खरीद-फरोख्त व भ्रष्टाचार से परे विकास एवं मुद्दों की राजनीति होती थी।
विनोद बिहारी शर्मा, आरपीएससी के पूर्व मेंबर

पहले चेयरमैन का कार्यकाल 3 साल का होता था। पंडित नवल किशोर के बाद भगवान सहाय शर्मा चेयरमैन बने। मैं भी दो बार नगर पालिका में पार्षद निर्वाचित हुआ। मेरे चुनाव में केंद्रीय मंत्री राजबहादुर व नवलकिशोर शर्मा ने घर-घर जाकर प्रचार किया। विकास के नाम पर वोट मिलते थे। वार्ड में सड़क व बिजली लगाने पर जनता ने फिर पार्षद चुना। लोगों को निशुल्क पट्टे जारी किए। नगर पालिका में प्रशासक भी नियुक्त किए गए।
विश्व प्रिय नागर, सीनियर एडवोकेट

