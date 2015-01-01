पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चुनाव संचालन समिति की बैठक:भाजपा चुनाव संचालन समिति की बैठक में अधिक से अधिक मतदान कराने पर जोर

दौसा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भारतीय जनता पार्टी चुनाव संचालन समिति की बैठक बुधवार को हुई। चुनाव प्रभारी अरुण चतुर्वेदी ने बैठक ली। बैठक की अध्यक्षता जिलाध्यक्ष डॉक्टर रतन तिवारी ने की। बैठक में चुनाव प्रभारी अरुण चतुर्वेदी ने कहा कि सभी वार्ड प्रभारी सक्रिय होकर 11 दिसंबर को अधिक से अधिक मतदान कराना सुनिश्चित करें। मतदाता को बूथ तक लाना सुनिश्चित करें। बैठक में बूथ एजेन्ट को लेकर भी मंथन हुआ और कहा गया कि समय से पूर्व बूथ एजेंट की तैयारियां सुनिश्चित की जाए। इस अवसर पर जिला अध्यक्ष डॉ रतन तिवारी ने कहा कि सभी कार्यकर्ता, वार्ड प्रभारी व पदाधिकारी मिलकर हर घर से मतदाताओं को बूथ तक ले जाकर अधिक से अधिक मतदान करावें। मीटिंग में जिला महामंत्री लाखन सिंह पंचोली सहित चुनाव संचालन समिति के अन्य सदस्य मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें