सम्मान समारोह:भाजपा कार्यकारिणी की बैठक व जिला अध्यक्ष सम्मान समारोह

दौसा9 मिनट पहले
क्षेत्र के लंगड़ा बालाजी में सोमवार को भाजपा कार्यकारिणी की बैठक व जिला अध्यक्ष सम्मान समारोह का आयोजन हुआ।कार्यक्रम के मुख्य अतिथि भाजपा ज़िला अध्यक्ष डॉ रतन तिवाड़ी व मीना सरपंच शिवचरण योगी ने भारत माता के समक्ष दीप प्रज्वलित कर कार्यक्रम की शुरूअात। भाजपा जिला अध्यक्ष रतन तिवाड़ी ने कार्यकर्ताओं को सं‍बोधित करते हुए कांग्रेस सरकार पर जमकर निशाना साधा और जिले में पंचायत समिति व ज़िला परिषद के चुनाव में बीजेपी का परचम फहराने का दावा किया, उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस सरकार के समय प्रदेश की जनता दुखी है. कोरोना काल में बिजली की बढ़ी दरों ने लोगों की कमर तोड़ कर रख दी है. प्रदेश में कानून-व्यवस्था चौपट हो गई है और प्रदेश में जंगल राज है उन्होंने कहा की अगर आज प्रदेश में विधानसभा चुनाव हो जाए तो कांग्रेस का सूपड़ा साफ हो जाएगा. प्रदेश में कांग्रेस की हालत बहुत खराब है कांग्रेस मे आपसी फूट पनपती जा रही इसका लाभ पंचायतीराज के चुनाव में बीजेपी को मिलेगा। उन्होंने कार्यकर्ताओं से कहा कि सरकार की जनकल्याणकारी योजनाओं को लोगों तक पहुचाएं। मंडल उपाध्यक्ष विजेंद्र मीना ने कहा उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार की जनकल्याणकारी योजनाओं से लोगों को लाभान्वित करें भाजपा की करनी और कथनी में कोई अंतर नहीं है प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी तथा वसुंधरा राजे मुख्यमंत्री की अगुवाई में भाजपा समाज के गरीब पीड़ित तबके को राहत देने के अभियान में जुटी हुई है।

