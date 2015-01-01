पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:भाजपा ने जारी किया कांग्रेस सरकार का काला चिट्ठा

  • जिला अध्यक्ष बोले... प्रदेश में महिलाएं सुरक्षित नहीं, दलितों व महिलाओं को भगवान भरोसे छोड़ दिया

भारतीय जनता पार्टी की ओर से रविवार को कांग्रेस सरकार का कथित काला चिट्ठा जारी किया गया। इस मौके पर पत्रकारों को संबोधित करते हुए जिला अध्यक्ष डॉ रतन तिवारी ने कहा कि दुष्कर्म की वारदातें होने से प्रदेश में महिलाएं खुद को असुरक्षित मानने लगी हैं।दलित उत्पीड़न में देश में दूसरा स्थान पर राजस्थान के होने से ही मुख्यमंत्री की विफलता की ओर इशारा करती है। कांग्रेस सरकार ने दलितों एवं महिलाओं को भगवान भरोसे छोड़ दिया है। महिला आयोग व अनुसूचित जाति आयोग में अध्यक्ष एवं सदस्यों के पदरिक्त होने से पीड़ित दर दर भटकने को मजबूर हैं। कांग्रेस के काले कारनामों के जंजाल ने राजस्थान को बेहाल कर रखा है। विगत 2 वर्षों से चल रहे पंचायत चुनाव अभी भी पूरे नहीं हुए हैं।डॉ. रतन तिवाडी ने कहा कि खुद फाइव स्टार होटल में रहकर खजाना खाली है का तकिया कलाम पढ़ने वाली कांग्रेस सरकार ने जनता पर कहर ढाते हुए अपने ही जन घोषणा पत्र के विरुद्ध जाकर बिजली की दरों में ना केवल वृद्धि की बल्कि फिक्स चार्ज भी अप्रत्याशित रूप से बढ़ा दिए हैं, किसान को 10 हाॅर्स पावर तक के पंप पर पूर्ववर्ती भाजपा सरकार द्वारा दिए जा रहे 833 रू प्रतिमाह की अनुदान राशि को भी बंद कर प्रताड़ना पहुंचाने का ही कार्य किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि राज्य के लगभग 59 लाख किसानों का 10 दिन में 99 हजार 995 करोड़ रूपये का ऋण माफ करने का ढोल पीटकर भ्रम पैदा करने वाली कांग्रेस सरकार ने अभी तक मात्र 18 लाख किसानों का 5 हजार 600 करोड़ रूपये का ऋण ही माफ किया है, जो ऊंट के मुंह में जीरे के समान है। इस अवसर पर पूर्व जिला महामंत्री मुरारी लाल आभानेरी , डॉ प्रभुदयाल दयाल शर्मा ,रमेश झारा आदि उपस्थित रहे।

