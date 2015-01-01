पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रचार-प्रसार:भाजपा ने शुरू किया चुनाव प्रचार अभियान, डोर टू डोर घूमे पार्टी के दिग्गज नेता

दौसाएक घंटा पहले
दौसा|भाजपा के प्रचार अभियान पर सांसद जसकौर का स्वागत करते कार्यकर्ता।

नगर परिषद चुनाव के लिए भारतीय जनता पार्टी के प्रचार अभियान का शुभारंभ शनिवार को पूर्व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष और नगर परिषद चुनाव प्रभारी अरुण चतुर्वेदी ने किया। इस दौरान पार्टी के दिग्गज नेता वार्डों में डोर टू डोर जाकर लोगों से मिले और भाजपा के पार्षदों को जिताने का आह्वान किया। भाजपा के सांसद से लेकर पार्षद तक जनप्रतिनिधियों एवं पदाधिकारियों ने वार्डों में चुनाव प्रचार में हिस्सा लिया।

हर वार्ड भाजपा, घर घर भाजपा प्रचार अभियान में चुनाव प्रभारी अरुण चतुर्वेदी और शहर संगठन प्रभारी रवि हाड़ा के नेतृत्व मे वार्ड 6, 7, 9 में हर वार्ड सब्जी मंडी गणेश मंदिर से शुरुआत की गई। सांसद जसकौर मीणा और पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष अभय शंकर शर्मा के नेतृत्व में वार्ड 1, 2, 3, 4, 55 में शुरुआत की। राज्यसभा सांसद डॉ किरोड़ी लाल मीणा द्वारा वार्ड 52, 53, 54 में प्रचार किया गया।

राष्ट्रीय मंत्री अलका सिंह गुर्जर और पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष टीकम गुर्जर ने वार्ड 46, 47, संगठन प्रभारी श्रवण बगड़ी के नेतृत्व में वार्ड 44, 45 में प्रचार किया गया। इसी तरह जिलाध्यक्ष डॉ.रतन तिवाडी, पूर्व विधायक शंकर शर्मा, जिला महामंत्री राजकुमार जायसवाल, पूर्व मंत्री भूपेंद्र सैनी, पूर्व नगर पालिका चेयरमैन सुरेश घोसी व पुष्पा घोसी, पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष सत्यनारायण शाहरा आदि ने वार्डों में प्रचार अभियान की शुरुआत की।

भाजपा के चुनाव प्रभारी अरुण चतुर्वेदी ने पत्रकार वार्ता के दौरान कहा कि कांग्रेस देश में सांप्रदायिक आधार पर राजनीतिक ध्रुवीकरण कर रही है।

