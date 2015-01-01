पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डाइट कैंपस में मीटिंग:सीडीईओ शर्मा ने ली डाइट कैंपस में मीटिंग, अधिकारियों को दिए योजनाओं की माॅनिटरिंग के आदेश

दौसा2 दिन पहले
मुख्य जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी ओमप्रकाश शर्मा की अध्यक्षता में डाइट परिसर में जिला अकादमिक समूह, कार्यक्रम सलाहकार समिति, डाइट विकास समिति की बैठक आयोजित की गई। बैठक में वरिष्ठ व्याख्याता डॉ. बी.एल. नापित ने डाइट की गतिविधियों के बारे में जानकारी दी। कार्यवाहक प्रधानाचार्य अनिल गर्ग ने डाइट सम्बन्धी आवश्यक निर्माण एवं अन्य विकास कार्यों के प्रस्ताव रखे। मुख्य जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी शर्मा ने कहा कि डाइट के अधिकारी अपनी संचालित गतिविधियों की सघन मॉनिटरिंग करें। स्माइल व दीक्षा पोर्टल के लाभान्वित छात्र-छात्राओं तथा अध्यापकों का प्रतिदिन संधारण करें। वही जिला रैकिंग सुधार पर कार्यक्रम अधिकारी कालूराम मीना ने सुझाव दिए। इसमें कहा कि एसएमसी रजिस्ट्रेशन, आधार अपडेशन, उलियारी पंचायत, स्वच्छ पेयजल व शौचालय की शाला दर्पण पर तत्काल फीडिंग की जाए। कार्यक्रम अधिकारी राजेन्द्र सोनी ने कहा कि विद्यालयों में प्राप्त सामग्री एवं राशि को शाला दर्पण पर अपडेट करें तथा नकारा सामान का शीघ्र निस्तारण करें। मुख्य जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी ने बताया कि रैंक सुधार के सिलसिले में ब्लॉक प्रभारी नियुक्त किए हैं। दौसा ब्लॉक में एडीईओ मनीषा शर्मा, लालसोट कार्यक्रम अधिकारी कालूराम मीना, सिकराय कार्यक्रम अधिकारी ओमप्रकाश शर्मा, महवा डॉ. बी.एल. नापित, लवाण में एपीसी अनिल शर्मा, चतरसिंह वरि. व्याख्याता डाइट को बांदीकुई का प्रभारी नियुक्त कर रैंक सुधार के कार्य पर निगरानी के लिए निर्देश दिए। बैठक में सीबीईओ गोविन्द नारायण माली, मोहन लाल बैरवा, शिवदयाल मीना आरपी लोकेश गुर्जर, सहायक निदेशक राजीव शर्मा, कार्यक्रम अधिकारी ओमप्रकाश शर्मा, एपीसी अनिल शर्मा आदि थे।

