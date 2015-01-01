पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निकाय चुनाव:सभापति के लिए बाड़ाबंदी के बीच दोनों ही दलों का जोड़-तोड़ का प्रयास

दौसा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जांच में दोनों प्रत्याशियों के नामांकन वैध

नगर परिषद सभापति के लिए दाखिल किए गए नामांकन पत्रों की बुधवार को एसडीएम कार्यालय में जांच की गई। एसडीएम पुष्कर मित्तल ने नामांकन पत्रों की जांच की। इसमें कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी ममता चौधरी एवं भाजपा प्रत्याशी अलका शर्मा के नामांकन वैध पाए।

सभापति पद पर कब्जा करने के लिए कांग्रेस व भाजपा नेताओं ने एड़ी चोटी का जोर लगा रखा है। कांग्रेसी खेमे की कमान विधायक मुरारी लाल मीणा ने संभाल रखी है। भाजपा खेमे को चुनाव प्रभारी अरुण चतुर्वेदी, पूर्व विधायक शंकर शर्मा एवं जिलाध्यक्ष डाॅ. रतन तिवारी हैंडल कर रहे हैं। हालांकि संख्या बल के हिसाब से कांग्रेस का प्रत्याशी जीता हुआ नजर आ रहा है। लेकिन दोनों ही दलों के नेता इस मामले में कोई रिस्क नहीं लेना चाहते। पार्षदों को चुनाव परिणाम आने के बाद से ही लगातार बाड़ेबंदी में रखा गया है।

बाड़ेबंदी की जगह का खुलासा नहीं, पार्षदों के मोबाइल स्विच ऑफ
बाड़ेबंदी की जगह का दोनों ही दल खुलासा नहीं कर रहे हैं। होटलों में रह रहे पार्षदों के मोबाइल स्विच ऑफ करा दिए गए हैं। उन्हें बाहरी व्यक्ति से बात करने तक की अनुमति नहीं है। परिजनों से भी बात कराई जाती है तो किसी और के मोबाइल से बात कराई जा रही है। दोनों खेमों में अपने-अपने प्रत्याशियों को सेंधमारी के लिए भेजने की भी चर्चा है। शहर में चर्चा है कि भाजपा एवं कांग्रेस की बाड़ेबंदी में दोनों ही दलों ने एक दूसरे के जासूस भी भेजे हैं। नगर परिषद के 55 वार्ड में कांग्रेस के 24, भाजपा के 15, निर्दलीय 14 एवं बसपा के 2 पार्षद चुनकर आए हैं।

संख्या बल में कांग्रेस आगे लेकिन कोई रिस्क नहीं लेना चाहते
ऐसे में बहुमत के लिए कांग्रेस को चार ही पार्षदों की जरूरत है। जबकि कांग्रेस की बाड़ीबंदी में 36 पार्षद बताए जा रहे हैं। वहीं भाजपा की बाड़ेबंदी में पार्टी के पार्षद व उनके समर्थक पार्षद भी हैं। भाजपा को 14 निर्दलीयों की जरूरत है। ऐसे में जोड़-तोड़ का खेल बहुत जोर शोर से चल रहा है। इसमें पार्षदों को प्रलोभन देने की चर्चाएं भी हैं। बताया जाता है कि पार्षदों के लिए मोटी रकम का प्रस्ताव दिया जा रहा है। शहर में हॉर्स ट्रेडिंग को लेकर काफी चर्चाएं हो रही हैं। नगर परिषद के सभापति का चुनाव 20 दिसंबर को होगा।

चुनाव के दौरान एन वक्त ही पार्षदों को बाड़ेबंदी से लाया जाएगा। प्रशासन ने भी चुनाव की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। नगर परिषद सभागार में रंग रोगन कर दिया गया है। वहीं सभापति कक्ष को भी सजाया संवारा जा रहा है। नगर परिषद के कर्मचारी चाक-चौबंद नजर आ रहे हैं। शहर में सफाई व्यवस्था में भी बदलाव नजर आ रहा है। संभावित सभापति के वार्ड एवं रसूखदार पार्षदों के वार्ड में सफाई नजर आने लगी है। नगर परिषद के कर्मचारियों एवं अधिकारियों को डर है कि नई परिषद के गठन के बाद मलाईदार कुर्सी से उनकी छुट्टी भी हो सकती है। ऐसे में प्रभावशाली पार्षदों की नजरों में आने के लिए कर्मचारियों ने प्रयास शुरू कर दिए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें