कोरेाना चालान:नगर परिषद की टीम ने बिना मास्क के घूम रहे लोगों के चालान काटे

दौसाएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

सार्वजनिक स्थलाें में बिना मास्क पहनने घूमने वाले लाेगाें के खिलाफ अभियान सतत जारी है। इस कड़ी में मंगलवार काे नगर परिषद कमिश्नर सुरेंद्र मीणा की अगुवाई में नगर परिषद की विभिन्न टीमाें ने शहर में घूम-घूम के मास्क नहीं पहनने पर लाेगाें के चालान काटे तथा 2500 रुपए जुर्माना भी वसूला। साथ ही काेराेना के खतरे के मद्देजनर लाेगाें की जिंदगी की खातिर 6350 मास्क भी बांटे। कमिश्नर ने बताया कि काेराेना का खतरा अभी टला नहीं है। इसे देखते हुए बिना मास्क घूमने वालाें के खिलाफ लगातार कार्रवाई की जा रही है। इसी के मद्देनजर मंगलवार काे नगर परिषद की विभिन्न टीमाें ने लालसाेट राेड और आगरा राेड पर बिना मास्क पहने लाेगाें काे पकड़ा और उनके चालान काटे। कमिश्नर मीणा का कहना है कि लाेगाें काे कार्रवाई करना अखरता है, लेकिन यह कार्रवाई लाेगाें की जिंदगी बचाने के लिए ही है। उन्हाेंने आम लाेगाें से कहा कि वे जुर्माने के भय से नहीं, बल्कि सभी लाेग स्वेच्छा से नियमित रूप से मास्क पहने। नजर हटी और दुर्घटना घटी की भांति मास्क पहनने में अनदेखी जिंदगी पर भारी पड़ सकती है।
मास्क पहनने के लिए समझाइश कर 6350 मास्क भी बांटे
नगर परिषद की टीम सिर्फ चालान काटने तक ही सीमित नहीं है, बल्कि मास्क पहनने के प्रति लाेगाें काे जागरुक भी कर रही है। इससे लाेगाें काे काेराेना का संक्रमण फैलने से बचाया जा सके। इस कड़ी में मंगलवार काे 6350 लाेगाें काे मास्क बांटे और उन्हें नियमित रूप से मास्क पहनने की सलाह और चेतावनी दाेनाें दी गई। इस दरमियान घराें और दुकानाें की दीवाराें पर 2400 स्ट्रिकर भी लगाए गए, जिसमें काेराेना से बचाव के प्रति लाेगाें काे सावचेत किया गया है। कमिश्नर मीणा का कहना है कि त्याेहारी सीजन में मार्केट और सार्वजनिक स्थलाें पर भीड़ भाड़ बढ़ेगी। इसे देखते हुए अभियान सख्ती से चलाया जाएगा और बिना मास्क पकड़े जाने पर अधिकतम जुर्माना राशि वसूली जाएगी। दुकानदाराें के खिलाफ भी कार्रवाई की जाएगी, जाे बिना मास्क लाेगाें काे सामान बेचते पकड़े गए ताे।

