बोर्ड बैठक:नपा बोर्ड बैठक में सफाई-पेयजल आपूर्ति व रोड लाइट के मुद्दे छाए रहे

दौसा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लालसोट नगर पालिका का 27 करोड़ का बजट ध्वनि मत के साथ पारित

लालसोट उपखंड मुख्यालय पर नगर पालिका बोर्ड की बैठक पंचायत समिति के सभागार में चेयरमैन रक्षा मिश्रा की अध्यक्षता में तथा उद्योग मंत्री परसादी लाल मीणा व वाइस चेयरमैन संतोष स्वामी मौजूदगी में आयोजित हुई।इस अवसर पर बोर्ड बैठक में वित्तीय सत्र 2021- 22 का 27 करोड़ का बजट ध्वनि मत के साथ पारित किया गया।वहीं दूसरी तरफ बोर्ड बैठक में पुरुष पार्षदों की अपेक्षा महिला पार्षदों ने मुखर होकर वार्ड की समस्याओं को सशक्त तरीके से रखकर महिला सशक्तिकरण का उदाहरण पेश किया। इस अवसर पर बोर्ड बैठक में शहर में चरमराई सफाई व्यवस्था गंदगी के लगे ढेर पर बाधित पेयजल आपूर्ति व्यवस्था रोड लाइटों के खराब होने से वार्ड में फैले अंधियारे के मुद्दे छाए रहे । बैठक में बस स्टैंड की दुकानों को किराए 45 लाख रुपए बकाया होने को गंभीरता से लेते हुए दुकानों को खाली कराकर पुनः नीलामी कराया जाने का फैसला लिया गया। बोर्ड बैठक के लिए लाल क्लब स्टेडियम में सभागार बनवाए जाने व डी से सी श्रेणी में नगरपालिका को करावाए जाने के प्रस्ताव लिए गए।बोर्ड बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए उद्योग मंत्री परसादी लाल मीणा ने कहा कि लालसोट नगर पालिका को डी से सी श्रेणी में क्रमोन्नत करवाने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी तथा शहर में पेयजल आपूर्ति को दुरुस्त करने के लिए एक करोड़ रुपए की लागत से वार्ड में पाइप लाइनों का बिछाव कराया जाएगा। लोगों को पट्टे मिले इसके लिए प्रशासन शहरों के संग अभियान चलाया जाएगा। प्रत्येक वार्ड में शिविर लगाकर लोगों को पट्टे उपलब्ध कराने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। वहीं दूसरी तरफ वार्ड 6 तथा 18 के बीच के पानी निकास के नाले के पास सडक बनाने , कैमला की तलाई तथा सेडूलाई तलाई का सौंदर्यीकरण करने की बात कही । शहर की बिजली आपूर्ति व्यवस्था दुरुस्त करने की हिदायत देते हुए 15 दिन की डेड लाइन जारी की तथा व्यवस्था दुरुस्त नहीं होने पर संबंधित ठेकेदार के पैसे काटे जाने के निर्देश दिए।उद्योग मंत्री ने कहा कि पार्षद तथा परिवार के सदस्य जन ठेकेदार नहीं बने जिससे नगर पालिका में गुणवत्ता का काम हो सके , क्वालिटी बनी रह सके। इस अवसर पर अधिशासी अधिकारी सीमा चौधरी सहायक अभियंता बीएल मीणा जी एल मीणा अंकित जैन जेईएन जालंधर मीणा सहित अन्य लोग मौजूद थे।

