क्लस्टर एनरोलमेंट कैंप:जिले में होंगे क्लस्टर एनरोलमेंट कैंप

दौसा2 घंटे पहले
निर्वाचन विभाग के निर्देशानुसार पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम 2021 के अंतर्गत 18 वर्षीय दिव्यांग मतदाताओं का पंजीयन बढ़ाने के लिए जिले में विशेष योग्यजनों के लिए कार्य कर रही संस्थाओं का सहयोग लेते हुए बीएलओ सुपरवाइजर एवं पीईईओ द्वारा पंजीयन कार्य बढ़ाया जाएगा।जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी पीयूष समारिया ने जिले के समस्त पीईईओ को निर्देशित किया है कि 12 दिसंबर 2020 को पीईईओ परिक्षेत्र के बीएलओ, सुपरवाइजर, आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, राजकीय गैर राजकीय शिक्षण संस्थाओं के संस्था प्रधान आदि भाग लेंगे। इन सब की बैठक में दिव्यांग युवा मतदाताओं का चिन्हीकरण किया जाएगा एवं बीएलओ द्वारा इनके नाम जोड़ने की कार्यवाही की जाएगी ।इसके अतिरिक्त दिव्यांगों के लिए कार्य कर रही संस्थाओं में भी क्लस्टर कैम्प का पृथक आयोजन किया जाएगा जिसमें समाज कल्याण विभाग के अधिकारियों, बीएलओ, सुपरवाइजर एवं संस्थाओं से जुड़े लोगों की बैठक भी आयोजित की जाएगी इन संस्थाओं के जरिए भी दिव्यांग युवाओं का सूची में नाम जुड़वाने के लिए पहचान करवाने का कार्य किया जाएगा। स्वीप कार्यक्रम के समन्वयक महेश आचार्य ने बताया कि जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी के निर्देशानुसार 15 दिसंबर को भी पीईईओ केंद्र पर क्लस्टर एनरोलमेंट आयोजन करते हुए 18 वर्षीय सामान्य युवाओं का चिन्हीकरण एवं पंजीयन कार्य किया जाएगा। कैंप में कार्य प्रगति के लिए बीएलओ सुपरवाइजर आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ता राजकीय एवं गैर राजकीय शिक्षण संस्थान के संस्था प्रधान ,स्कूल कॉलेज एवं सामुदायिक ईएलसी के सदस्य आदि का सहयोग लेते हुए क्षेत्र के अपंजीकृत युवा मतदाताओं की पहचान एवं पंजीयन कार्य किया जाएगा। संबंधित पीई ईओ क्लस्टर एनरोलमेंट कैंप के नोडल प्रभारी होंगे।

