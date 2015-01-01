पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध - सामूहिक ज्यादती:पति की गैर मौजूदगी में विवाहिता के साथ 3 साल से सामूहिक ज्यादती

दौसा2 घंटे पहले
  • जेठ सहित तीन जनों के खिलाफ नामजद रिपोर्ट दर्ज, शारीरिक संबंध न रखने पर जान से मारने की धमकी

लालसोट मंडावरी थाना अंतर्गत क्षेत्र के एक गांव की विवाहिता ने पुलिस में गैंगरेप का मामला दर्ज कराकर कार्रवाई की मांग की है। थाना प्रभारी भरत लाल मीणा ने बताया कि मंडावरी थाना अंतर्गत क्षेत्र के गांव की विवाहिता ने पुलिस में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराकर बताया है कि उसके साथ 3 साल से ज्यादती हो रही है। प्राथमिकी में बताया है कि उसकी शादी 2017 में हुई तथा ससुराल आने के बाद रिश्ते में उसके जेठ सतीश एवं एक पडौसी दुकानदार रख्‍यो पर बुरी नजर डालने का आरोप लगाया तथा शारीरिक संबंध नहीं रखने पर उसके साथ गुंडों से बलात्कार करने का धमकी दी जाने का भी आरोप लगाया है। मार्च 2018 में उसके पति तथा उसकी सास घर पर नहीं होने के दौरान सुनील पंचाल हनुमान मीणा, निखिल पांचाल व अन्य पर सामूहिक ज्यादती की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई।उसने बताया कि 3 साल में कई हाक बलात्कार किया जा चुका है। जान से मारने के डर के मारे वह अपने पति को जानकारी नहीं दे पाई।यहां तक कि वह गर्भावस्था के दौरान भी उसके साथ ज्यादती की गई। जब भी उसके पति तथा सांस बाहर होते हैं उस वक्त आरोपी उसके मकान के सूनेपन का फायदा उठाकर उसके साथ ज्यादती करते रहे हैं। अब हिम्मत करके उसने अपने पति को बात बताई।

सड़क किनारे मृत मिला युवक महारिया का था, प्रेम प्रसंग में हत्या का आरोप, अज्ञात के खिलाफ केस

दौसा| बिजौरी स्थित लालसोट बाइपास के समीप सड़क किनारे मिले युवक के शव की शिनाख्त प्रकाश सैनी (28) निवासी महारिया के रूप में हुई। इस संबंध में मृतक के भाई ने अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ हत्या का केस दर्ज कराया है। पुलिस के अनुसार रामकेश सैनी ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई कि उसका भाई प्रकाश सैनी 2 दिसंबर को जयपुर पढ़ने गया था। 9 दिसंबर को उसका मोबाइल बंद आने पर रिश्तेदारों से जानकारी की, लेकिन उसका पता नहीं चला। शुक्रवार को प्रकाश का शव मिलने का पता चला। प्रकाश का एक युवती से प्रेम प्रसंग चल रहा था। उसके परिजनों ने भी उसको जान से मारने की धमकी दी थी। पुलिस ने अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी। शुक्रवार शाम को शव की शिनाख्त हुई। इसके चलते शव का शनिवार को पोस्टमार्टम कराया जाएगा।

