विरोध - हस्ताक्षर अभियान:किसान विरोधी अध्यादेश के विरोध में कांग्रेस ने चलाया हस्ताक्षर अभियान

दौसाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक में 3 नवंबर तक हस्ताक्षर भेजने का ऐलान

जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी के कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक रावत पैलेस में हुई। जिसमें केन्द्र की भाजपा सरकार द्वारा किसान विरोधी अध्यादेशों के विरोध में हस्ताक्षर अभियान शुरू किया गया।अभियान के जिला प्रभारी विक्रमसिंह शेखावत ने कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि केन्द्र की भाजपा सरकार ने आनन फानन में तीन अध्यादेश बिना मतदान के पारित कर लिये। जो एक तानाशाही की तरह किसानों पर जबरन थोप दिया गया है। जिनका कांग्रेस सदन में और बाहर भी विरोध प्रकट करती रही है। इस संदर्भ में हस्ताक्षर अभियान चल रहा है। सभी कार्यकर्ता मिलकर 3 नवम्बर तक आवश्यक रूप से प्रस्तुत करेंगे। महिला एवं बाल विकास मंत्री ममता भूपेश ने कहा कि ये अध्यादेश किसान विरोधी है। कम्पनियों के माध्यम से बडे लोगों को कमाने का मौका दिया जा रहा है जो घातक होगा। इससे हजारों लोग बेरोजगार हो जायेंगें साथ ही मंडियां बंद हो जाएंगी । इसलिए अधिक से अधिक हस्ताक्षर भेजकर विरोध दर्ज कराएं। हस्ताक्षर अभियान के संदर्भ में कमल मीना, पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष रामजीलाल ओढ, पूर्व जिला प्रमुख अजीतसिंह, कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी अजय बोहरा, जिला प्रवक्ता घनश्याम शर्मा, मनोहरलाल गुप्ता ने भी विचार प्रकट किए। बैठक में अब्दुल मन्नान खान, लटूरमल सैनी, खेमराज मीना, कंवरपाल गुर्जर, रामप्रताप मीना, मीडिया प्रभारी उमाशंकर बनियाना, चंचल कसाना, मुकेश राणा, सुभाष घोसी, रामनारायण पंडा, रामविलास व्यास, रुकमणी गुप्ता, शीतल प्रसाद चौबे, आशीष शर्मा, जे.पी. एडवोकेट, लखन सिंह गुर्जर, हीरालाल सैनी, शिवदयाल मीना, मौ. रहीस, आसिफ खान, साहिल खान, हासिमखान, शम्भूलाल पटेल, सतीश घोसी, नासिर खान, विष्णु राजपूत, गणेशप्रसाद शर्मा, महादेव मीना, राजेश सीकरी, उदयसिंह, महेन्द्र पीलोडी, शिवदत्त शर्मा, रिंकू सूरतपुरा, पिंटू मलारना, कैलाश पीलवा, बालकिशन कटारिया, विश्राम सैनी, मोनू सिकराय, धन्नालाल मीना, बद्री मीना, कालूराम, निरंजन गोड, दिनेश वर्मा, उदयसिंह मीना, कैलाश पीलवा, रतनसिंह गुर्जर, देवेन्द्र ,खण्डेलवाल आदि कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे।

