कोरेाना का कहर:फिर कोरोना विस्फोट : दौसा जेल में 46 बंदी काेरोना पॉजिटिव निकले

दौसा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक ही दिन में जिले में 50 मरीज मिलने का रिकॉर्ड बना, अब संक्रमितों की संख्या 1688

जिले में मंगलवार को फिर कोरोना विस्फोट हुआ। एक ही दिन में सर्वाधिक 50 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। इनमें विशिष्ट केंद्रीय कारागृह में 46 बंदी कोरोना पॉजिटिव आए हैं। इससे प्रशासन, चिकित्सा विभाग व जेल प्रशासन में हड़कंप मच गया। जिले में अब संक्रमितों की संख्या 1688 हो गई। विशिष्ट केंद्रीय कारागृह में एक नवंबर को सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए भेजे थे। इनमें 46 बंदी कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। मरीजों को अलग से बैरक में आइसोलेट किया है। टीम ने केंद्रीय कारागृह में 164 सैंपल और लिए हैं। सोमवार को भी 108 सैंपल लिए थे। दौसा में प्रतीक विहार कॉलोनी में 2 व बसंत कॉलोनी में 1 कोरोना पॉजिटिव आए हैं। जिले में अब संक्रमितों की संख्या 1688 हो गई। इनमें 1503 मरीज रिकवर हो चुके हैं। जिले में अब 173 एक्टिव केस हैं। इनमें जयपुर एवं अन्य जिले में 5, जिला चिकित्सालय में 5 व सीएचसी में 10 मरीज भर्ती हैं। 153 मरीजों का होम आइसोलेशन में उपचार चल रहा है। जिला अस्पताल में कोविड वार्ड प्रभारी डॉ. आर. डी. मीणा ने बताया कि वार्ड में 1 नया मरीज भर्ती किया है। अब वार्ड में 6 मरीज भर्ती हैं।
255 सैंपल लिए जिले में मंगलवार को 255 कोरोना संदिग्धों के सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए भेजे हैं। कोविड-19 लैब प्रभारी हिमांशु बापीवाल ने बताया कि दौसा ब्लॉक में 185, जिला अस्पताल में 29, बांदीकुई में 17, महवा में 33 व सिकराय में 7 सैंपल लिए गए। जिले में अब तक 37834 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए हैं। इनमें से 37380 लोगों की रिपोर्ट प्राप्त हो चुकी है। अब 454 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आना शेष है।

