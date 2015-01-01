पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना को आमंत्रण:कोरोना रिटर्न... जिम्मेदार ही सरकार की गाइड लाइन की नहीं कर रहे पालना, सरेआम उड़ा रहे हैं धज्जियां, सर्दी में खतरा बढ़ने की आशंका

दौसाएक घंटा पहले
भले ही राज्य में कोरोना संक्रमण की तेज लहर चल रही है पिछले 10 दिनों में कोणों के मरीजों में इजाफा हो रहा है सरकार की ओर से भले ही जिले में धारा 144 लागू कर सख्ती से पालना के अधिकारियों को निर्देश जारी कर रखे हैं। उसके बावजूद भी जिम्मेदार सरकार की ओर से जारी की गई कोविड-19 के तहत गाइडलाइन की पालना नहीं कर रहे हैं और ना ही करवा रहे हैं । यह तस्वीर सदर थाना इलाके के दौसा बहराउडा सड़क मार्ग पर भांडारेज सीनियर माध्यमिक विद्यालय के समीप की है। यहां इन दिनों शादी साहू की जबरदस्त खरीददारी चल रही है सैकड़ों लोगों की भीड़ के बीच कोरोना को खुला निमंत्रण दिया जा रहा है बाजार में ग्रह की के साथ-साथ संक्रमण की भी खरीदारी होती नजर आ रही है बिना सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग व बिना मास्क और बिना कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल के खरीददारी में जैसे कोरोना फ्री का ऑफर चल रहा हो। ग्रामीणों ने आक्रोश व्यक्त करते हुए बताया कि पुलिस व प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों द्वारा बार-बार हिदायत दिए जाने के बावजूद भी भांडारेज बस स्टैंड पर लगने वाली सब्जी मंडी में सुबह 8:00 बजे से ही सब्जी खरीदने वाले व बेचने वालों की भीड़ लगना शुरू हो जाती है । तथा 11:00 बजे तक सैकड़ों की तादाद में लोग बिना मुंह पर मास्क लगाए हुए बिना सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना की सब्जी खरीदते नजर आते हैं । ग्रामीणों ने रोष जताते हुए बताया कि ग्राम पंचायत मुख्यालय पर तैनात ग्राम विकास अधिकारी सीनियर माध्यमिक विद्यालय में कार्यरत प्रधानाचार्य को बस स्टैंड पर लगने वाली भीड़ के बारे में अनेकों बार अवगत कराया जाने के बावजूद भी कोई कार्रवाई नहीं किए जाने के कारण लोगों में कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने का अंदेशा बना हुआ है। ग्राम विकास अधिकारी मुकेश कुमार मीणा का कहना है कि आज ही शिकायत मिली है सब्जी बेचने वाले को पाबंद कर कोरोना गाइडलाइन की सख्ती से पालना कराए जाने के निर्देश जारी किए गए हैं फिर भी यदि पालना नहीं होती है तो उसके खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जाएगी

