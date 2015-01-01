पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का खौफ गायब:लोकतंत्र के उत्सव के आगे कोरोना का खौफ गायब

दौसा29 मिनट पहले
  • वोट डालने के लिए बेझिझक होकर घरों से निकले लोग, बूथों पर सुबह से लंबी कतारें लगने से उत्सव जैसा माहौल

मतदान के प्रति लोगों में जबरदस्त उत्साह देखा गया। वोट डालने के लिए सावे का भी कोई असर नहीं पड़ा। न ही लोगों में कोरोना का कोई डर दिखाई दिया। लोग बेधड़क होकर मतदान के लिए पहुंचे। सुबह से ही मतदान के लिए लोगों की लंबी कतारें लग गई। सुबह 10 बजे 14.85 फीसदी मतदान हुआा। दोपहर 1:00 बजे 51.39 एवं 3 बजे 70.03 प्रतिशत मतदान हो चुका था। दोपहर बाद अधिकांश बूथों पर इक्का-दुक्का मतदाता ही वोट डालने आ रहा था। नगर परिषद क्षेत्र में 81.12 फीसदी मतदान हुआ। मतदान के उत्साह में लोगों ने कोरोना गाइडलाइन की भी पूरी तरह अवहेलना की। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को दरकिनार करते हुए धक्का-मुक्की व भीड़भाड़ भरा माहौल रहा। लोगों को आशंका थी कि कोरोना एवं शादियों की भरमार होने के कारण लोग वोट डालने पूरी संख्या में नहीं आ पाएंगे, लेकिन सभी अनुमान गलत साबित हुए। सबसे खास बात यह रही कि शादियों का जबरदस्त जोर होने के बावजूद मतदान पर इसका कोई असर नहीं हुआ। यहां तक कि दूल्हा दुल्हन भी शादी में फेरे लेने से पहले वोट डालने पहुंचे।बांदीकुई : सबसे ज्यादा वार्ड 39 में 93.8% व सबसे कम वार्ड 18 में 68.1% मतदानबांदीकुई| नगर पालिका चुनाव में शुक्रवार को बांदीकुई में कुल 81.20 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। जबकि गत बार 83. 10 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ था। यानि इस बार 1.90 प्रतिशत कम रहा। बांदीकुई के 40 वार्डों के 29,519 मतदाताओं में से 23,970 मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। बांदीकुई नगरपालिका के 40 वार्ड के हुए मतदान में सबसे ज्यादा मतदान वार्ड 39 में 93. 80 प्रतिशत एवं सबसे कम मतदान वार्ड 18 में 68.12 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ।शादियों के कारण दोपहर तक ज्यादा वोटिंगलालसोट|शुक्रवार को कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच 35 वार्डों के पार्षदों के लिए छुटपुट घटनाओं को छोड़ कर चुनाव शांतिपूर्ण हुआ। 86.52 प्रतिशत मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। इसी के साथ ही 35 वार्डों में चुनाव लड़ रहे 134 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला ईवीएम में बंद हो गया।चुनाव शांतिपूर्वक कराने के लिए रिटर्निंग अधिकारी गोपाल जांगिड़ चुनाव पर्यवेक्षक प्रवीण लखेरा पुलिस उप अधीक्षक सतीश यादव थाना अधिकारी राजवीर सिंह मतदान केंद्रों का जायजा लेते हुए नजर आए। शादी विवाह का सीजन होने के बावजूद भी लोगों ने मतदान के लिए उत्साह दिखाया। राजकीय अशोक शर्मा सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल केंद्र पर दूल्हे ने बरात रवाना करने से पहले मतदान केंद्र पर पहुंचकर अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। मतदान शुरू होने के साथ ही मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदाताओं की लंबी कतार लगना शुरू हो गई। सुबह 10 बजे तक 24056 मतदाताओं में से 4374 मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदाताओं की लगी लंबी कतारें लगी रही। 3 बजे तक मतदान 73.93 प्रतिशत पर पहुंच गया। मतदान समाप्ति 87.23 प्रतिशत मतदाताओं ने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया।

