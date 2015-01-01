पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लक्की ड्रा - खुशियों की शॉपिंग:दैनिक भास्कर खुशियों की शॉपिंग का दूसरा लक्की ड्रा आज, विजेताओं को मिलेंगे उपहार

दौसा2 घंटे पहले
  • ग्राहकों के कूपनों में से लाॅटरी के जरिए विजेता की घोषणा की जाएगी, विजेताअों को पुरस्कार दिए जाएंगे

दैनिक भास्कर के खुशियों की शॉपिंग फैस्टिवल का दूसरा लक्की ड्रा 10 नवंबर को दोपहर 2:30 बजे भास्कर कार्यालय में खोला जाएगा। लक्की ड्रा के विजेताओं को दैनिक भास्कर की ओर से उपहार दिए जाएंगे। इस ड्रा में न्यू मंडी रोड दुर्गा मंदिर चौराहा के पास स्थित रुप लक्ष्मी ज्वैलर्स, डोवठा वाला, नॉवल्टी लाइफ स्टाईल से खरीददारी करने वाले व विनायक डेंटल हॉस्पिटल की सेवाएं लेने वाले ग्राहकों के कूपनों में से लाॅटरी के जरिए विजेता की घोषणा की जाएगी। विजेताओं को पुरस्कार वितरण 11 नवंबर को दोपहरव 2 बजे किए जाएंगे।रूप लक्ष्मी की ओर से त्योहारों पर गहनों की विस्तृत रेंज पेशदौसा में रुपलक्ष्मी ज्वैलर्स 25 साल पूरे करने जा रहा हैं। त्यौहारों के मौके पर गहनों के विस्तृत रेंज को पेश किया गया है। लाइट वेट के गहने, वेडिंग कलेक्शन भी है। संचालक राम अवतार व बबलू सोनी ने बताया कि दौसा के अलावा जयपुर में भी हमारा शोरुम है। हमारे पास सभी प्रकार की ज्वैलरी तैयार मिलती है एवं ऑर्डर से भी बनाई जाती है। राजपूती ज्वैलरी के लिए उच्चकला के कारीगर रखे हुए है। हर वर्ग के लिए सभी रैंजों में गहने बनाए जाते हैं।नॉवल्टी लाइफ ने जीताग्राहकों का भरोसादौसा में यूको बैंक के पीछे नए कटले में स्थित है नॉवल्टी लाइफ स्टाईल गारमेंट्स। संचालक हितेश शाहरा ने बताया कि संपूर्ण वैरायटी का एकमात्र स्थान जहां एक ही छत के नीचे आपको जींस, टी शर्ट, पैंट, शर्ट, केपरी, वेस्टर्न वियर, नाइट सूट, लोवर, बरमूडा, शॉर्ट्स, टावल, हेडकर चीफ, विंस वेयर, विंटर वेयर, कैजुअल वियर, फैंसी ड्रेसेस, पायजामा, इनर, किड्स, कॉस्मेटिक, सूट, फ्रॉक, कैप, नेट, विल पिलो, बेबी शीटस, सूट, सैंडल, गर्ल्स वियर सहित आठवें व जामने में देने के लिए बच्चों के सामान अनेक वैरायटी व वाजिब दाम पर उपलब्ध हैं।विनायक डेंटल हॉस्पिटल में आधुनिक मशीनों से जांचपूर्वी राजस्थान का पहला हॉस्पिटल विनायक डेंटल हॉस्पिटल काे एनएबीएच व आईएसओ डब्ल्यूएचओ हॉस्पिटल की मान्यता प्राप्त है। यहां कोविड-19 महामारी की गाइड लाइन का पूरी तरह से पालना की जाती है। हॉस्पिटल के संस्थापक निदेशक व कई बार विदेशों में भी दंत चिकित्सा के लिए जा चुके डॉ. घनश्याम खंडेलवाल ने बताया कि यहां मरीजों को आधुनिक मशीनों द्वारा दांतों की जांच व संपूर्ण इलाज कुशलतापूर्वक कर राहत दी जाती है।विरासत के रूप में पहचानबना चुका डोवठादौसा की परंपरागत विरासत के रूप में अपनी पहचान बना चुका डोवठा लगभग 152 सालों से देशभर में प्रसिद्धी बरकरार रखने में कामयाब रहा है। आजादी के जश्न मनाने के दौरान लोगों ने मिठाई के रूप में डोवठा खिलाया गया था। उस जमाने से लेकर आज तक शगुन के तौर पर मिठाई के रूप में लोग डोवठा ही ले जाना पसंद करते हैं।सचिन डोवठा व सत्येंद्र डोवठा ने बताया कि महाराजा मानसिंह, भांडारेज के धूलाराव, नाजिम वीर बहादुर से लेकर शीर्ष राजनेता लालकृष्ण आडवाणी, भैरोंसिंह शेखावत, राजेश पायलट, नवलकिशोर शर्मा सहित कई बड़े नेताओं की मनपसंद की मिठाई रही है।दौसा में ‘गौकुलधाम पंचगव्य हवन धूपबत्ती’ की मांग बढ़ीहवन में हम जो आहुतियाँ डालते थे, जिन प्राकृतिक और प्रकृति द्वारा सुगंधित वनस्पतियों का प्रयोग करते थे उन प्राकृतिक सुगंधित वनस्पतियों, सामग्रियों की अग्नि में आहुति देने से जो धुआं और सुगंध होती थी उनसे हमें जो लाभ हुआ करता था, आज हम उन सब से वंचित हो गए हैं। इसे देखते हुए दोसा में ही गोकुलधाम पंचगव्य धूप बत्ती का निर्माण किया जा रहा है। जिसकी मांग लोगों के बीच काफी बढ़ चुकी है गोकुलधाम हर्बल काऊ प्रोडक्टस फर्म के मालिक विश्वेश कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि भौतिक युग में आज प्रतिदिन हवन कर पाना संभव नहीं है इस कारण से हमारे जीवन मे सुख, शांति व समृद्धि का निवास नहीं हो पाता है। इसे ध्यान में रखते हुए विशेष और गहन अध्ययन के बाद गाय के गोबर में विभिन्न प्रकार की हवन में प्रयुक्त होने वाली सामग्रियों व जड़ीबूटियों का मिश्रण तैयार कर एक विशेष प्रकार की “हवन-धूप” “गोकुलधाम पंचगव्य हवन धूपबत्ती” का निर्माण किया गया है।

